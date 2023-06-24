© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Lansing expands police oversight with citizen complaint committee

WKAR Public Media | By Arjun Thakkar
Published June 24, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT
facade of Lansing City Hall building
Emma Winowiecki
/
Michigan Radio

The city of Lansing is piloting a citizen-led effort to expand oversight of the city’s police department.

Under Lansing’s charter, the Board of Police Commissioners has the authority to conduct advisory oversight of city law enforcement. An executive order Mayor Andy Schor signed Thursday will turn a subcommittee for the board into a group responsible for reviewing complaints from citizens against police officers.

The new Citizen Complaint Oversight Committee will work with independent investigator Delvata Moses to field complaints and comments from community members. Schor said Moses will be able to request internal documents from the police department.

"We're just adjusting to make sure that, that the citizen investigator can do their job as efficiently and effectively as possible on behalf of the citizens,” he said.

“This is going to increase her access and make sure that she gets the information to do appropriate investigation"

The committee will be composed of members from the Police Board of Commissioners, a group appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the City Council.

The committee will operate as a pilot for the next six months with plans to evaluate its work and make adjustments with a city ordinance later this year.

Tags
WKAR News City of LansingLansing Police DepartmentMayor Andy Schorpolice oversight
Arjun Thakkar
Arjun Thakkar is WKAR's politics and civics reporter.
See stories by Arjun Thakkar
WKAR is committed to bringing you timely local news from across mid-Michigan. To keep improving our service, we need 75 new or upgrading sustainers by June 30th. Support this station with affordable monthly contributions from your bank account or credit card. Become a sustainer or increase your giving amount right now!
DONATE