Michigan State Police to conduct outstanding felony warrant sweep in Lansing later this summer

The Michigan State Police Fugitive Task Force Team is conducting outstanding felony warrant sweeps in Lansing during August and September.

Law enforcement is encouraging those with warrants to turn themselves in for arraignment prior to the campaign.

Anethia Brewer is the court administrator for the 54-A District Court. She says it's advantageous for people to come in before the sweep.

"The best part about coming in prior to the sweeps taking place is that we're going to guarantee that you're seen by a magistrate or judge the same day," she said.

Brewer adds if an individual is eligible, they will be able to be released without having to post money upon their agreement to return to court.

Starting Monday, the Lansing Police Department downtown will process those who want to turn themselves in for arraignment from 7:45-8 a.m. on weekdays.

Brewer says the court has more than 600 outstanding felony warrants to process, and some of them go back as early as 2000.

The team will likely prioritize some of the more serious offenses not yet seen by the court.

