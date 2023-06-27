© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Budget tops to-do list as Legislature eyes summer recess

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published June 27, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT
Michigan State Capitol
Megan Schellong
/
WKAR

The Michigan Legislature reconvenes Tuesday at the state Capitol with the deadline looming to finish the state budget.

The state’s fiscal year doesn’t begin until October 1.

But, by law, the deadline to wrap up the budget is July 1. However, there’s no legal penalty for legislators if they don’t get it done on time. Still, it matters to schools, local governments, community colleges and public universities that all have fiscal years officially beginning at the start of July.

Lawmakers are working with an estimated $31.3 billion as they craft the final versions of budget bills. That’s a little less revenue than in the last budget. State economic forecasters say that’s due to some tax policy changes and not a downturn in the economy.

Led by Democratic majorities, the Legislature could also adopt voting rights bills to make it easier for people to get to the polls and cast ballots.

Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
