Larry Nassar survives Florida prison stabbing

Former Michigan State University sports medicine doctor Larry Nassar has been stabbed in a federal prison in Florida.

The Associated Press first reported that the assault occurred on Sunday. Multiple reports indicate that Nassar is hospitalized in stable condition.

Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina presided over Nassar’s sexual assault trial. She says assaults happen in prisons all the time, adding that she hopes he recovers. “He should live his life behind bars safely,” she states, “and that’s my wish for him: a speedy recovery.”

John Manly is an attorney who has represented dozens of Nassar’s survivors. He says he’s heard from many of them since the stabbing incident. “None of my clients support violence against him,” adding “and they think it’s important that he serve his sentence.”

Nassar is serving a 60-year federal prison sentence on child pornography charges. He was also sentenced to up to 175 years behind bars for sexually assaulting athletes while at MSU and Olympians while working with USA Gymnastics.

Nassar was also assaulted in 2018 while imprisoned in Arizona.