Law firm investigating Lansing Community College personal data breach

A law firm is investigating a large-scale data breach that occurred earlier this year at Lansing Community College.

LCC shut down operations for multiple days in March to respond to a cybersecurity incident. At the time, an alert from the school said an “unauthorized actor” may have had access to its internal network for nearly three months.

"Although LCC has no evidence of any identity theft or fraud in connection with this incident, LCC is notifying individuals whose information was present in its systems at the time of the incident by letter," the statement said. "This letter includes specific detail as to the data potentially accessible for each person."

A notice from the law firm Federman & Sherwood said private data belonging to more than 750,000 LCC employees, students and vendors may have had their private data accessed during the incident. That could include individuals’ names and social security numbers.

The firm says it’s investigating the data breach, though it’s unclear if that will lead to a lawsuit against the school.

Marilyn Twine, Director of Public Relations for LCC, said the college has not encountered instances of identity theft or fraud connected to the breach. Twine said the school is cooperating with state and federal authorities to investigate the incident.

"We notified those affected and continue to take measures to enhance the security of our systems and processes to avoid any similar events in the future," she said.