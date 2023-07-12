© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Whitmer signs bills aimed at preventing sexual abuse in medical settings

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published July 12, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT
There are more changes to Michigan laws aimed at preventing sexual assaults on minors by medical professionals. The legislation was signed Tuesday by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The laws are largely the product of lessons learned from the case of convicted sexual predator Larry Nassar. It is now a specific crime to abuse a patient under the guise of treatment. The new laws also deal with preservation of medical records and privacy for victims until a case is filed.

“I am confident that these bills will make a big impact in Michigan by starting to change the culture around sexual assault, ensuring that young people are aware of what sexual assault is and where to go for help, and so much more,” said Senator Stephanie Chang (D-Detroit), who chairs the Senate Civil Rights, Judiciary and Public Safety Committee and led hearings on the bills.

Medical records must now be preserved by a doctor for at least 15 years. And the new laws allow reports of sexual assault allegations to remain confidential until a case is filed.

“We’re protecting victims and survivors from the moment they come forward privately to the moment they’re in court have to provide evidence and witness to what has happened to them,” Senator Kristen McDonald-Rivet (D-Bay City), a bill sponsor, said.

The new laws also require a second medical professional to be in the room during some types of examinations on minors and for high school and middle school students to receive age-appropriate instruction about preventing and addressing sexual abuse and assault.

Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
