MSU emergency alert system test planned for Friday

Michigan State University is conducting a test of the school’s emergency alert system on Friday.

The system is called MSU Alerts. At 10 a.m. Friday, the system will distribute a test message via phone calls, texts and emails.

MSU Police and Public Safety spokesperson Dana Whyte advises updating messaging preferences before the test.

Whyte says advancements have been made to the system in the months since a shooting on campus in February resulted in the deaths of three students.

“We’ve gotten a lot of feedback from our community as to what they would like to see when it comes to these alerts," she said.

"We’re trying to make the alert system as redundant as possible, so that people are getting these alerts in different places and that they’re getting the messages in a quick and efficient way in the best way that’s for them.”

The campus emergency sirens will also sound outside during the test.