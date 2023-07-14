Mayor Bacon, Mayor Pro Tem Gregg not seeking not seeking re-election to East Lansing City Council

Two prominent members of the East Lansing City Council, Mayor Ron Bacon and Mayor Pro Tem Jessy Gregg, will not be seeking new terms this November.

Bacon was appointed to the group in 2020 and elected mayor the following year.

Bacon says he had been leaning towards letting his term expire since his election victory in 2021. He says he feels comfortable stepping down because he’s proud of the city’s progress under his tenure, including on affordable housing, police oversight and a stronger partnership with Michigan State University.

“I think a lot of that’s been accomplished," Bacon said. "(Those were) really the things I actually campaigned on and really set up to do. And I think I’ve left them in a better condition because that’s what we try to do when we step into these roles."

Gregg was elected to the group in 2019 and is the current council’s longest-serving member.

The Mayor Pro Tem wrote in a Facebook post that she wants to take a step back from work with the city to run her fabric store and focus on her family.

"I don't think I am exaggerating when I say that this job is slowly killing me," she wrote. "Instead of running marathons, I am now running to the pharmacy for blood pressure medication and anxiety pills (further evidenced by the fact that I am writing this at 4 o'clock in the morning instead of sleeping.)"

Gregg and Bacon have overseen a tumultuous period in the city. Both have served during the COVID-19 pandemic and gone through periods of turnover in East Lansing government. They were also involved with creating the city’s Independent Police Oversight Commission.

Bacon says he’s been grateful to work alongside Gregg.

“I just really support her and her advancement of her business, and just the type of friend and partner she’s been to me and helping with the city,” he said.

He adds that he plans to remain an engaged citizen in East Lansing.

"I'll still be involved with the city in any capacity that's needed, and wherever I'm asked to chip in, I'll be a part of that," Bacon said.

Voters will elect three members this November to serve on the council. The deadline to file for the race is in less than two weeks.