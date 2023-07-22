© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Michigan Court of Appeals upholds University of Michigan campus gun ban

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published July 22, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT
The University of Michigan football stadium is shown in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Paul Sancya
/
AP
The UM weapons policy bans guns, knives longer than four inches and other dangerous weapons.

The Michigan Court of Appeals issued a ruling Friday that the University of Michigan’s campus firearm ban does not violate the Second Amendment.

Ann Arbor resident Joshua Wade challenged UM’s campus firearm ban and demanded to be allowed to openly carry a gun.

The university’s policy has just a few exceptions such as for licensed law enforcement. Those exceptions do not include civilians with a concealed pistol permit.

There were multiple issues raised in the case, but the appeals court focused on just one question which was whether a university campus qualifies as a “sensitive place” under a federal legal precedent. And the appellate judges in a 2-0 opinion said it does.

“Clearly, the efficacy of gun bans as a public safety measure is a matter of debate. However, because the University is a school, and thus a sensitive place, it is up to the policy-maker—the University in this case—to determine how to address that public safety concern," the ruling read.

The UM weapons policy bans guns, knives longer than four inches and other dangerous weapons. The ban also includes people who have a state-issued concealed weapons permit who normally have wider latitude to carry guns openly.

This is likely not the final word in the case. It was first filed in 2015 and has gone up to the Michigan Supreme Court before it was returned to lower courts, and it could be appealed again.

Tags
WKAR News University of Michiganfirearms banMichigan Court of Appeals
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
See stories by Rick Pluta
WKAR is committed to bringing you timely local news from across mid-Michigan. Support this station with affordable monthly contributions from your bank account or credit card. Become a sustainer or increase your giving amount right now!
DONATE