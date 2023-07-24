Michiganders now able to opt into organ donor registry when filing taxes

Michiganders now have a new way to opt into the organ donor registry.

Jeffrey Guilfoyle is the Chief Deputy Treasurer at the state Department of Treasury. He says taxpayers will see the question on a form for making charitable donations when they file their income tax returns next year.

"It was a low-cost way to supplement what we're already doing to try to increase those numbers to make sure that there's, you know, organs available for people when they need them for life-saving care."

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill into law earlier this month to allow for the new option.

Jeffrey Guilfoyle adds there have been declining numbers of people opting into the registry when they renew their license with the Department of State. He says this will serve as an additional way to encourage people to register.

"We have over 4 million people filed tax returns every year. And with the number that big, even if only a small percentage of tax filers take advantage of this option, it's going to add up to a lot of people, new names on the registry," he said.

Guilefoyle says when someone opts into the registry, their information will be sent to the Michigan Department of State. Michiganders can join or opt out of the registry anytime online.

WKAR's Arjun Thakkar contributed to this report

