Potter Park Zoo kicks off pathway repaving project with some exhibit closures

Lansing's Potter Park Zoo is starting a $1.5-million project to repave pathways on Monday.

Zoo Director Cynthia Wagner says existing pathways have deteriorated, and the repaving will improve accessibility for visitors using wheelchairs or strollers.

The work will be done in three phases. Wagner says the first part of the project includes temporary closures of the entry plaza, the farmyard area and the campground.

“We’re moving admissions to the old admissions booth, but there will be signs up that show guests where to go, and we’re going to have volunteers making sure that everybody finds their way," she said.

During phase one, visitors will also not be able to access the eagle, otter, red panda, raven and tufted deer exhibits.

Safety measures for the animals will include keeping some inside and moving others to another part of the zoo temporarily.

Wagner expects all of the construction to end by late October. There will be updates posted to the zoo’s website and social media.