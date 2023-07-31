© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Potter Park Zoo kicks off pathway repaving project with some exhibit closures

WKAR Public Media | By Scott Pohl
Published July 31, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT
Potter Park Zoo otters swimming underwater
Kaiti Chritz
/
Potter Park Zoo
Visitors will temporarily be unable to see the zoo's otters while pathway repaving work is being done.

Lansing's Potter Park Zoo is starting a $1.5-million project to repave pathways on Monday.

Zoo Director Cynthia Wagner says existing pathways have deteriorated, and the repaving will improve accessibility for visitors using wheelchairs or strollers.

The work will be done in three phases. Wagner says the first part of the project includes temporary closures of the entry plaza, the farmyard area and the campground.

“We’re moving admissions to the old admissions booth, but there will be signs up that show guests where to go, and we’re going to have volunteers making sure that everybody finds their way," she said.

During phase one, visitors will also not be able to access the eagle, otter, red panda, raven and tufted deer exhibits.

Safety measures for the animals will include keeping some inside and moving others to another part of the zoo temporarily.

Wagner expects all of the construction to end by late October. There will be updates posted to the zoo’s website and social media.

Tags
WKAR News Potter Park ZooLansing
Scott Pohl
Scott Pohl is a general assignment news reporter and produces news features and interviews. He is also an alternate local host on NPR's "Morning Edition."
See stories by Scott Pohl
WKAR is committed to bringing you timely local news from across mid-Michigan. Support this station with affordable monthly contributions from your bank account or credit card. Become a sustainer or increase your giving amount right now!
DONATE