Meet the candidates for Lansing's At-Large council race ahead of the August primary

Eight Lansing community members are asking voters to elect them to two At-Large seats on the City Council. Voters at the polls on August 8 have the opportunity to pick two on their ballot and narrow that pool down to four top candidates who will go on to the November general election.

At-Large Councilmember Patricia Spitzley and Council President Carol Wood are bowing out at the end of their terms this year.

The council's current term has centered around addressing red-tagged housing, negotiating the city's budget and enhancing economic development in Lansing.

WKAR asked the candidates why they should be elected to the At-Large seats and what their priorities would be on the council. Here's what they said.

Responses from the candidates have been shared without modification or editing. Candidates have been listed in the order provided by the Lansing City Clerk.

Nicklas W. Zande

Note: Nicklas Zande did not provide a photo to accompany his responses.

Nicklas Zande is a student at Lansing Community College and a frequent speaker at City Council meetings. He's served as an election inspector in the Lansing City Clerk's office and previously ran for council in 2021.

Why are you running for Lansing City Council, and how are you pitching yourself to voters?

The City Charter is up this year, and the incumbents are retiring, and there needs to be a new generation of City leaders to serve on the City Council.

In your opinion, what are the biggest issues facing the city right now?

Currently, the red tags on houses are the biggest issue. People are still living in them despite being deemed as unsafe to live in, and landlords are neglecting their properties. Because of that, there needs to be regulations on landlords.

What's one area of the city you would spend less on? What's one area of the city you would spend more on?

The Mayor's Office. It has so many useless positions that would be better off cut. Neighborhoods should be spent more on, so we can see some more neighborhood associations that have been lost over the years return.

Lansing officials have been working to address issues with red-tagged housing, but many homes still remain uninhabitable for residents. What would you change to improve housing conditions in the city?

I said that landlords need regulations, and I think what regulations should be implemented is a requirement that all properties are inspected by building safely year after year, and we should put more enforcement on it, in order to prevent it from spreading any further, and hold the especially problematic landlords accountable for their actions.

How would you work effectively with the rest of City Council and Mayor Andy Schor's office?

I can see myself working with other Councilmembers, and if the Mayor's willing, we can open up dialogue, but considering his recent actions, such as vetoing a budget, and sending his PAC email to City Councilmembers who didn't even ask for his endorsements, it's hard to see me engaging in dialogue with a corrupt Mayor.

Jody Washington

Scott Pohl / WKAR This photo of Jody Washington comes from a WKAR interview in 2015 when she represented Ward 1 on the council.

Jody Washington represented Ward 1 on the council for 2 terms until she lost a re-election bid in 2019. She works for the Michigan Department of Corrections and describes herself as "an advocate for the homeless." Her son, Adam Hussain, currently represents Ward 3 on the council.

Why are you running for Lansing City Council, and how are you pitching yourself to voters?

I am a life-long resident of Lansing. I work for the State of Michigan as a Departmental Specialist. I am also an advocate for the homeless; am Chair of the Endeavor House Recovery Ministries; on the executive board for the Ingham Community Health Centers, and on the Human Relations & Community Services board for the City of Lansing.

I am running because council is a serious position. Council controls the money and is responsible for the ordinances and policies of the city by which we live. I have decades of experience in the community and 8 years on council. I understand the budget, the city operations, the culture of the community, and am deeply involved in our community and am acutely aware of the deficiencies and the assets of Lansing. We need experience at the table because we need to move our city forward.

In your opinion, what are the biggest issues facing the city right now?

The largest issues facing the city, in my opinion, are the financial health of the city, the infrastructure, and clean and safe housing for everyone. We also need to address the gun violence in a community driven, city supported, manner. At this time, I would be looking at subsidies for entities that should be self-supporting, i.e., Lansing Center. It will take time and a deep look at the budget to find inefficiencies and areas of duplicative efforts. I am able and willing to work with the rest of council to do this.

What's one area of the city you would spend less on? What's one area of the city you would spend more on?

The one area we need to be spending more on is the infrastructure. It is good to have the main roads in good condition, but most people are driving and walking in their neighborhoods where the conditions are deplorable. This is a quality-of-life matter and mobility issue for many, especially our disabled and elderly. Further, when businesses are looking for a place to land, they absolutely examine the infrastructure of the city.

Lansing officials have been working to address issues with red-tagged housing, but many homes still remain uninhabitable for residents. What would you change to improve housing conditions in the city?

At this time, there are council members that are doing a good job at pushing the narrative. I would join their forces in ensure the matters are being addressed by the administration and the courts. Property owners of unsafe properties need to be held accountable. We can no longer sit by while they ask for more and more time while our residents are in unsafe housing or no housing at all. We cannot continue the pattern of building, neglect, red tag. Policies and ordinances need to be reviewed, refined, and enforced.

How would you work effectively with the rest of City Council and Mayor Andy Schor's office?

It has been my experience that council does a good job working together. Of course, there isn't always 100% agreement, nor should there be. The committees are run well, and communication is open. In regard to the mayor, it needs to be a two-way street. There needs to be open dialogue, respect, and a willingness to listen and compromise. I have worked with this mayor on some issues that have been very successful and will continue to do so.

Keshawn Mitchell-Roland

Keshawn Mitchell-Roland did not respond to multiple requests to answer our questions.

Farhan Sheikh-Omar

Farhan Sheikh-Omar previously ran for mayor in 2021. He did not respond to multiple requests to answer our questions.

Tamera Carter

Courtesy / Tamera Carter Tamera Carter is a Branch Manager at Lake Trust Credit Union. She serves on the Downtown Lansing Inc. Board of Directors.

Tamera Carter is a branch manager with Lake Trust Credit Union and a member of the Downtown Lansing Inc. board. She calls herself a community servant with "extensive experience in financial oversight, leadership, and community engagement."

Why are you running for Lansing City Council, and how are you pitching yourself to voters?

The following are the key topics that drive my candidacy for Lansing City Council, as they reflect my core beliefs and values:

1. Addressing gun violence & safe neighborhoods to enhance the quality of life for residents and promote a sense of security, encourage community engagement, and foster stronger relationships between law enforcement and the community.

2.Economic Development that inspires a thriving local economy and translates into job opportunities, higher standard of living, improved infrastructure, increased community pride and generation of revenue for essential services.

3. Addressing housing insecurity & homelessness to provide stable housing for vulnerable individuals and families, creating a more equitable and compassionate community.

4. Prioritizing equity and inclusion that ensures everyone in Lansing has equal opportunities and access to resources and a voice in city related matters.

In your opinion, what are the biggest issues facing the city right now?

Key issues facing Lansing are the looming structural deficit, homelessness, and housing affordability.

What's one area of the city you would spend less on? What's one area of the city you would spend more on?

My priority is to protect and enhance public safety, neighborhoods, human services, parks, and infrastructure while implementing responsible cuts to discretionary spending.

Lansing officials have been working to address issues with red-tagged housing, but many homes still remain uninhabitable for residents. What would you change to improve housing conditions in the city?

The housing availability issue in the City of Lansing is a significant issue that requires a multi-faceted approach to solve and should involve addressing red-tagged properties through the permitting process, code enforcement, and programs that incentivize rehabilitation and incentivizing development of new housing that is attainable.

How would you work effectively with the rest of City Council and Mayor Andy Schor's office?

I believe working effectively with the rest of City Council and Mayor Andy Schor's office requires strong and transparent communication, collaboration, and a focus on the common goals of serving the community and making informed decisions.

Missy Lilje

Courtesy / Missy Lilje Missy Lilje is a special education paraprofessional and a member of the Lansing Board of Education.

Missy Lilje is a special education paraprofessional and a member of the Lansing Board of Education. She's been endorsed by Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

Why are you running for Lansing City Council, and how are you pitching yourself to voters?

A passion for service drives me to work on policies that will elevate the quality of life for all residents of Lansing. Whether it be producing dance concerts, working on projects like parks, or passing education policies for the school district, I am driven to serve the residents of Lansing. So much great work is happening now, both on the city government side and the community side: people pouring their hearts and souls into Lansing. This is a special time in our city because we all have an opportunity to make significant contributions to its evolution. If I can be of service working on policies as a Council member, I am here for it.

In your opinion, what are the biggest issues facing the city right now?

I believe that poverty and systemic racism are the two biggest challenges facing our city today. Public safety, the crisis for the unhoused, the shortage of affordable housing, barriers to economic development, all of these things are impacted by these two issues.

What's one area of the city you would spend less on? What's one area of the city you would spend more on?

I would spend less on i efficiencies. We can identify these by auditing Human Resource systems while putting effort into filling vacant positions in the city. Only then can we right-size our departments. I would spend more on programs to support people who are unhoused and break the cycle of housing insecurity.

Lansing officials have been working to address issues with red-tagged housing, but many homes still remain uninhabitable for residents. What would you change to improve housing conditions in the city?

First we need to create diverse affordable housing options. Then we must identify and remove e barriers for folks who are having trouble getting through the application process leases or mortgages. Also, we must create more safety net programs for folks who lose their housing because of red-tagging. Finally, we can look for creative incentives for good landlords.

How would you work effectively with the rest of City Council and Mayor Andy Schor's office?

After almost 7 years serving on the Lansing School Board, I have learned that the most efficient and effective governance process is one built on kindness and respect. This allows for honest debate without wasting energy and time on ego and anger. I have a good relationship with the Mayor and would look forward to working with the other Council members in this manner.

Trini Lopez Pehlivanoglu

Courtesy / Bryant Easter

Trinidad Lopez Pehlivanoglu works for Michigan's Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. She serves on several Lansing-area committees, including the city's Board of Ethics and the Cristo Rey Community Center Board of Directors. She's been endorsed by Ward 4 councilmember Brian Jackson.

Why are you running for Lansing City Council, and how are you pitching yourself to voters?

Trini Lopez Pehlivanoglu was raised on Lansing’s Southwest side, where she is now raising her own family. Trini and her husband John share a wonderful blended family of four children.

Trini is a proud graduate of Lansing Everett High School, as are two of her sons. Throughout her career as legal support staff within County and State government, she has held informal leadership roles that sharpened her ability to connect with staff members, think creatively, and find solutions. Over the years Trini’s work ethic and acquired skills led her to serve as Senior Executive Management Assistant in the Executive office of the Michigan Department of Attorney General.

Trini returned to school in 2018 and earned her Bachelor of Business Administration Degree in 2020 from Cleary University. In 2021 she took a role with Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs as a Process Improvement Consultant. She also leads efforts in recruitment and retention, and is co-lead of LARA’s Latinx DEI team.

Trini is passionate about serving her community and currently serves on the Cristo Rey Community Center Board of Directors, Secretary of Ingham County Equal Opportunity Committee, Secretary of Southwest Action Group, City of Lansing Board of Ethics – Third Ward Representative, and Member of the Mid-Michigan Latino Leadership Network.

In your opinion, what are the biggest issues facing the city right now?

Neighborhood safety and infrastructure are two of our city’s biggest issues. Efforts to improve safety in our city should include crime prevention, increasing affordable housing options, helping our homeless population, working closely with our school district to support our youth, providing resources for our vulnerable residents, supporting our first responders, and a strong offering of Parks and Recreation activities for residents of all ages.

What's one area of the city you would spend less on? What's one area of the city you would spend more on?

The key to this idea is not spending more or less, but creating equity in our resource allocation. Based on feedback from residents throughout the city, I believe we need to shift our spending priority to road and sidewalk maintenance, affordable housing efforts and increased safety throughout Lansing. As an example, in the most recent budget, Downtown Lansing, Inc. received a 139.8% increase due to grant monies. In the next budget cycle, dollars that may have gone to support events held downtown could be utilized for neighborhood road repair instead. I also believe we need to increased incentives for recruiting and hiring police and fire personnel.

Lansing officials have been working to address issues with red-tagged housing, but many homes still remain uninhabitable for residents. What would you change to improve housing conditions in the city?

Red tagged housing has been placed as a priority for our current Council members, which is a great first step to ensure these homes are brought up to code. I will advocate for the city to move forward with effective and continued code enforcement to bring down the red tagged numbers including hiring more code officers. Deadlines for improvement should be strict, and not given leeway which can cause delays in renovation or redevelopment. Property owners must be held accountable to the fullest extent if they take actions such as removing the red tags and charging tenants rent in a red tagged property. I would encourage an increased penalty for bad actors in these situations to curb this from continuing in the future. In addition, the city does not have excess land to continue building housing, so we must think creatively about how to work with what we have. I will advocate for redevelopment opportunities in all areas of the city, similar to the recent Walter French project. This must include affordable options for families as well as individuals.

How would you work effectively with the rest of City Council and Mayor Andy Schor's office?

In my role with the State of Michigan, my specialty is working with groups to identify the root cause of complex issues and collaborating to find short-term, mid-term, and long-term solutions. I plan to bring that skillset to City Hall to work respectfully and diligently with the Mayor, administrators, and all councilmembers for the betterment of the city.

Olivia Vaden While Olivia Vaden's name will appear on the August ballot, the candidate sent an email stating they are no longer seeking to be elected to an At-Large seat on the council.

"After careful consideration, I have decided to step away from the 2023 City Council race," Vaden wrote. "Thank you to everyone that has supported me thus far. I'd like to wish all the best to the remaining candidates.