East Lansing considering five candidates to serve as next city manager

East Lansing is one step closer to selecting its next city manager.

The City Council has selected five individuals from a list of to interview for the position at a public meeting next Monday morning at the Hannah Community Center.

One of the applicants is the city’s current interim Director of Planning Tim Dempsey. He previously served as Deputy City Manager and Director of Planning in East Lansing.

The other four individuals are:



Robert V. Belleman

Adam T. Kline

Collin F. Mays

Michael Silverman

The position is responsible for carrying out the council's goals and overseeing staff within the city's departments. The search for a new individual began in January when the council terminated the previous manager’s contract, citing a desire to "go in a different direction."

East Lansing has since seen a wave of high-profile departures from its staff. Randy Talifarro has been serving as the interim city manager since February.

The city contracted the Michigan Municipal League to conduct its search, with the organization recommending the five candidates out of a pool of 14 applicants.

The City Council has a special meeting scheduled for the following Sunday, Aug. 13, to deliberate on the candidates. The group could bring some of them in for a second round of questions or make its final selection.

The city is also hosting an event Monday evening where community members can meet the applicants. Those who wish to attend are being asked to RSVP by this Friday with the council's staff assistant, Tammy Verchereau, at tvercher@cityofeastlansing.com.