Lansing law enforcement takes strong stance against illegal firearms amidst surge in gun violence

Lansing law enforcement is taking a firm stance against those found in possession of illegal firearms. That’s after a recent surge of gun violence in the city.

Over the past week, three people were shot and killed and several others were critically injured in several gun-related incidents.

At a press conference Monday afternoon at the Lansing Police Department headquarters, Chief Ellery Sosebee said his office is working with the Ingham County Prosecutor to make arrests and prevent more violence.

“We will find you. We will arrest you. The Ingham County Prosecutor and the United States Attorney's Office will charge you, and you will be held accountable,” Sosebee said. “We have solved three homicides in six days, and the prosecutor has made it very clear that his office will charge you appropriately.”

Two young people have been charged as adults in crimes connected to the shooting and killing of a person over the weekend.

Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane was also present at the press conference. He said he will not hesitate to charge young people as adults when they have committed violent crimes.

“I will look at your prior history and look what occurred, and I will charge you as an adult. And if you are convicted, you will be doing time in prison," Dewane said.

Incidents of gun-related violence in the city of Lansing had been lower this year so far compared to 2022.

Soesbee attributes that to the partnerships the city has built with nonprofits, relationships with the faith community and the work of the Advance Peace program.

Advance Peace was first implemented in the city last year through the Michigan Public Health Institute. It focuses on establishing connections with young people who have a history of being involved in violent crimes.

Paul Elam heads that work for the city. Speaking at the press conference, he said his team is focused on reaching out to young people.

“We're doing our best to engage community, recruit community, folks who are connected with individuals who have guns in their hands and are making decisions to shoot and trying our best to get them to change their thinking, their behaviors, to make this community safer,” he said.

There have been eight fatal shootings so far this year in the city of Lansing.

That statistic is slightly lower compared to the nine fatal shootings recorded by this time last year, according to data from the city.

