WKAR News

Jackson mayoral primary: Mahoney, Wilson advance to November general election

WKAR Public Media | By Arjun Thakkar
Published August 9, 2023 at 12:18 AM EDT
Jackson City Hall facade
Courtesy
/
City of Jackson
Jackson Mayor Daniel Mahoney is facing two challengers to his re-election bid on Tuesday.

Jackson Mayor Daniel Mahoney and former mayoral candidate John Wilson are the top two candidates after the city's mayoral primary on Tuesday, setting up a repeat of the 2021 race.

Mahoney faced off against Wilson and Laura Dwyer Schlecte, two candidates who unsuccessfully bid for the mayor's office two years ago. With 100% of precincts reporting unofficial results, Mahoney led the vote tally Tuesday night with more than 50% of the vote. Wilson placed second with about 28%.

Laura Dwyer Schlecte placed third with 21% of the vote, leaving her out of contention for the mayor's office.

That means voters are set to weigh in on a rematch of the 2021 general election for mayor. Mahoney won that race, beating Wilson with 54% of the vote.

The candidates have 90 days until they face off again in the November general election.

Arjun Thakkar
Arjun Thakkar is WKAR's politics and civics reporter.
