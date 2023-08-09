© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Lansing City Council At-Large Primary: four candidates advance to general election

WKAR Public Media | By Arjun Thakkar
Published August 9, 2023 at 12:50 AM EDT
A "Vote Here" sign outside a voting precinct in Lansing.
Arjun Thakkar
/
WKAR-MSU
Bethlehem Temple Church in Lansing hosted a polling place for the Tuesday City Council primary election.

Lansing voters went to the polls for a City Council primary on Tuesday, cutting the list of candidates vying for At-Large seats in half.

Voters had the opportunity to pick two individuals on their ballots. With 100% of precincts reporting unofficial results, Tamera Carter, Trini Lopez Pehlivanoglu, Jody Washington and Missy Lilje were the top four vote-getters, earning them a spot on the November general election ballot.

Carter captured nearly 27% of the vote, followed by Lopez Pehlivanoglu with about 20%.

The two At-Large seats are up for grabs with Councilmember Patricia Spitzley and Council President Carol Wood bowing out at the end of their terms this year. The candidates voters backed on Tuesday essentially guarantee that the two women on the council will be replaced by women.

The candidates told WKAR that their priorities include addressing unsafe housing, supporting economic development and improving the Lansing's road and sidewalk infrastructure.

The general election is on November 7. On that day, Lansing voters will also weigh in on the council seats for Ward 1 and Ward 3.

Tags
WKAR News Lansing City CouncilCity of LansingLansing
Arjun Thakkar
Arjun Thakkar is WKAR's politics and civics reporter.
See stories by Arjun Thakkar
WKAR is committed to bringing you timely local news from across mid-Michigan. Support this station with affordable monthly contributions from your bank account or credit card. Become a sustainer or increase your giving amount right now!
DONATE