Lansing City Council At-Large Primary: four candidates advance to general election

Lansing voters went to the polls for a City Council primary on Tuesday, cutting the list of candidates vying for At-Large seats in half.

Voters had the opportunity to pick two individuals on their ballots. With 100% of precincts reporting unofficial results, Tamera Carter, Trini Lopez Pehlivanoglu, Jody Washington and Missy Lilje were the top four vote-getters, earning them a spot on the November general election ballot.

Carter captured nearly 27% of the vote, followed by Lopez Pehlivanoglu with about 20%.

The two At-Large seats are up for grabs with Councilmember Patricia Spitzley and Council President Carol Wood bowing out at the end of their terms this year. The candidates voters backed on Tuesday essentially guarantee that the two women on the council will be replaced by women.

The candidates told WKAR that their priorities include addressing unsafe housing, supporting economic development and improving the Lansing's road and sidewalk infrastructure.

The general election is on November 7. On that day, Lansing voters will also weigh in on the council seats for Ward 1 and Ward 3.