MSU Interim President Teresa Woodruff will not seek the role permanently

Michigan State University Interim President Teresa Woodruff says she has decided to not seek the full-time presidency.

Woodruff has been leading the school since November of 2022 following the resignation of President Samuel Stanley Jr. He stepped down for what he cited as a loss of confidence in the Board of Trustees.

Before that, Woodruff was the university's provost.

Her tenure as interim president has included guiding MSU in the response and recovery following the February mass shooting on campus. Three students were killed, and five others were injured.

The search for a permanent replacement began in April of this year. The search committee is led by Board of Trustees members Dennis Denno and Brianna Scott. The firm Issacson, Miller has been hired to identify potential candidates.

Woodruff announced her decision Sunday with a statement.

“I was honored to be asked and then unanimously voted by the Board of Trustees to serve in an interim role as president, leading this great university at a moment of tumult and uncertainty. I have been humbled by the support of our deans, Faculty Senate, students and employees, alumni, and government, business and industry leaders across the state of Michigan and beyond. Together, we have stabilized the university. Together, we experienced and continue to heal from the violence that occurred on our campus in February. Together we have set a course for a safer and more welcoming campus for all. And together, we have created the context for sustained excellence in our shared future," she wrote.

“I wish for a continued period of stability for the university. Thus, and to enable that goal, I do not seek the full-time presidency, but will support the individual selected for this role as they assume the helm.”

Board Chair Rema Vassar also shared a statement.

“On behalf of the MSU Board of Trustees, I thank Dr. Woodruff for stepping into the role of interim president and providing resolute leadership these past 10 months. We appreciate her hard work on behalf of the university, the students, faculty and staff, our alumni, and the greater Spartan community. We particularly recognize her steadfast leadership during the violence that our campus experienced in February and her commitment to improved safety since then. We look forward to her support through an upcoming presidential transition period.”

Woodruff plans to remain interim president until a new permanent leader is selected.