UPDATE: Manitowoc spilled 1,500 gallons of diesel into Lake Michigan

Authorities have now determined that 1,500 gallons of diesel fuel leaked from a cargo ship into Lake Michigan, after it was breached earlier this month.

Officials are still investigating what caused the Manitowoc’s hull breach Aug. 3, off the coast of Manistee. But the fuel leak avoided a worst-case scenario: a potential 45,000 gallons of diesel spilling into Lake Michigan.

Lt. Anthony Gallegos, with the U.S. Coast Guard, said they’re still monitoring the potential environmental effects from the spill, but so far, there are no reported impacts on shorelines, wildlife or drinking water.

“Any pollution in Lake Michigan is too much," Gallegos said. "However, being able to mitigate it from being worse is always the objective.”

The USCG said the spilled diesel has mostly dissipated and evaporated, without sinking into the water column.