© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

UPDATE: Manitowoc spilled 1,500 gallons of diesel into Lake Michigan

WCMU | By Teresa Homsi
Published August 22, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT
A sign warning of diesel fuel in the water sits on Fifth Avenue Beach in Manistee. In the background, the Manitowoc is anchored.
Teresa Homsi
/
WCMU
Officials are still investigating what caused the Manitowoc’s hull breach Aug. 3, off the coast of Manistee.

Authorities have now determined that 1,500 gallons of diesel fuel leaked from a cargo ship into Lake Michigan, after it was breached earlier this month.

Officials are still investigating what caused the Manitowoc’s hull breach Aug. 3, off the coast of Manistee. But the fuel leak avoided a worst-case scenario: a potential 45,000 gallons of diesel spilling into Lake Michigan.

Lt. Anthony Gallegos, with the U.S. Coast Guard, said they’re still monitoring the potential environmental effects from the spill, but so far, there are no reported impacts on shorelines, wildlife or drinking water.

“Any pollution in Lake Michigan is too much," Gallegos said. "However, being able to mitigate it from being worse is always the objective.”

The USCG said the spilled diesel has mostly dissipated and evaporated, without sinking into the water column.

Tags
WKAR News Lake Michiganoil spillManistee
Teresa Homsi
WKAR is committed to bringing you timely local news from across mid-Michigan. Support this station with affordable monthly contributions from your bank account or credit card. Become a sustainer or increase your giving amount right now!
DONATE