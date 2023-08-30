Lansing School District approves new contract for teachers as fall classes begin

Lansing School District teachers will see higher wages this year after officials approved a new contract for educators.

Earlier this week, the district’s Board of Education ratified the contract following negotiations with the Lansing Schools Education Association, the union representing teachers. The document lays out the school calendar for the next four years as well as the wage increases.

After the school board meeting, Superintendent Ben Shuldiner said starting salaries for new educators in the district will be among the highest in mid-Michigan. He said the new wage guidelines would put the needs of educators and students first.

“Our staff, our educators have given us their blood, sweat and tears, and it’s the right thing. It’s the ethical thing to do to bring everybody up to where they need to be,” Shuldiner said.

Chuck Alberts is the president of the LSEA. He said the contract would make the city a more attractive place to teach.

"This agreement makes Lansing a destination district, not just for our staff, but for our students and our community," he said. "We want people to come here as a destination."

The contract comes as students are back in classes this week for the start of the academic year.

