WKAR News

Potter Park Zoo in Lansing welcomes new penguin chick

WKAR Public Media | By Sophia Saliby
Published August 31, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT
Magellanic penguin chick in grass, two feet in boots are behind him
Courtesy
/
Potter Park Zoo
The chick now weighs more than 1.5 kilograms.

Potter Park is celebrating the birth of a Magellanic
penguin chick.

The endangered birds are native to the southern parts of South America.

extremely small penguin chick in a plastic tub to be weighed
Courtesy
/
Potter Park Zoo
The chick was born July 6, 2023.

“The arrival of this Magellanic penguin chick is a testament to our dedication to conservation at Potter Park Zoo," Animal Care Supervisor Pat Fountain said in a press release.

"We’re very happy to see the strong bonds forming between the chick and its parents, as well as the unwavering commitment of our animal care team."

The male chick hatched in early July, weighing just 69 grams. He now weighs more than 1.5 kilograms. His parents are two penguins named Skipper and Jayde.

“The male chick is growing in size and appears healthy,” Dr. Ronan Eustace, Director of Animal Health at Potter Park Zoo, said in the release.

While the bird is still young, members of the zoo’s animal care team will be sporadically bringing him out into the sun for an hour every day for vitamin D exposure, giving zoo visitors a chance to see the chick.

Sophia Saliby
Sophia Saliby is the local producer and host of All Things Considered, airing 4pm-7pm weekdays on 90.5 FM WKAR.
