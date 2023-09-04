© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Interstate nurse licensure compact bill reintroduced

WKAR Public Media | By Colin Jackson
Published September 4, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT
Sparrow Hospital ICU nurses in masks and personal protective equipment
Courtesy
/
Sparrow Health System

Michigan could join a multi-state nurse licensing agreement. That’s under a recent bill introduced in the state legislature.

The legislation would add Michigan to the “nurse licensing compact.”

It’s an agreement of over 40 states and territories to recognize one multi-state nursing license.

Republican Representative Phil Green says Michigan needs to join too.

“It allows an easy transition of those who might live within a certain distance from the border. Like if they live in Ohio, they can come across the border and practice in Michigan without going through a whole bunch of—just more hoops," he said.

"Whatever we can do to cut the red tape, to cut the barriers to allowing people to work in the healthcare field and get jobs where we need them and where it’s convenient for the employees is very important."

Green says some have raised concerns about what would happen to licensing fees currently paid to the state.

"So that’s going to be one of the things we look at, is inside that compact licensure, how can we make sure that the finances are still there."

The governor vetoed a similar bill in 2020.

In her explanation, Governor Gretchen Whitmer wrote the compact would require Michigan to give up its regulatory authority to an outside group—in violation of the state constitution.

Colin Jackson
