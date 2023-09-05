Lansing to offer early in-person voting in November

For the first time ever, Lansing voters will have the chance to go to their polling place to cast their ballots in person in the days leading up to the November election.

Michigan law now requires at least nine days of early voting in federal and statewide elections. It also makes it optional for local ones.

Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope says the process for voting in person will likely start the week before the November 7th election. He adds he’s planning to send voters to the city’s election unit on South Washington Avenue.

“Just like on election day, they can vote right there, put it in the tabulator and be done voting, walk out with their ‘I voted’ sticker and know that that vote has been tabulated, and they are all set," he said.

Swope adds that details are still being worked out.

“We don’t think we need to the full nine days, so we’re probably looking at the Monday a week before the election through the Sunday immediately preceding the election, so that’s a pretty good chunk of time,” he added. “It will allow us to test out some processes, work out some bugs."

Lansing voters still have the absentee mail-in or drop-off option for submitting their ballots.