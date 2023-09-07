Metal detectors in place at Spartan Stadium entrances, more to be installed at other venues

Every entrance at Spartan Stadium on Michigan State University’s campus will now feature a walk-through metal detector. The detectors will look like those already installed at the Breslin Center.

Before the Michigan State University football game Saturday, attendees will need to walk through the detectors before finding their seat.

That’s according to MSU’s Department of Police and Public Safety spokesperson Dana Whyte. She’s advising all visitors to give themselves extra time to enter the stadium.

“People will arrive at the stadium and walk through the metal detectors, they won't initially have to take anything out of their pockets unless that metal detector does go off when they go through it," she said.

Whyte says in that case, visitors can expect to be scanned a second time with a handheld wand. MSU police officers will be in charge of staffing all entrances equipped with metal detectors.

"We want people to know that we are committed to the safety of our campus and want to make sure that our campus is a safe place to learn, work and live," she said. "This is another way that we're working to reflect that."

In the coming months metal detectors will also be installed at the Wharton Center, Munn Ice Arena and the MSU Tennis Center.

