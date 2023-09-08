Michigan State University breaks ground on $200 million Student Recreation and Wellness Center

Michigan State University broke ground on a new recreation facility Thursday.

Sporting a hard hat and a shovel in hand, Michigan State University President Teresa Woodruff dug up some dirt from the site of what will become MSU’s Student Recreation and Wellness Center. The facility located on the southwest corner of campus will occupy nearly 300,000 square feet.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Woodruff said the center is part of the university’s efforts to provide students with opportunities to care for their physical and mental well-being.

“You want to play a pickup game of basketball or soccer, there are multi-activity courts and a turf arena. You want to take a run on a rainy day, we've got an indoor running track. You want to exercise on a hot sunny semester day, you can take a dip in our 50-meter recreational pool," she said.

The center's construction was approved by the Board of Trustees in June. The $200 million dollar building will also include a climbing wall, an outdoor adventure center, several gyms and sport video simulators.

MSU Board of Trustees Chair Rema Vassar recognized students for their hard work in advocating for the facility.

"We are laying the foundation for a future where the holistic well being of every Spartan is not just an aspiration but a well-resourced, community-wide commitment," she said.

Fourth-year student Taylor Sutton was also present at the ceremony. He's the president of the Residence Halls Association. He said the center will provide access to fitness facilities for those living on campus. Currently, students have access to three different indoor intramural facilities, the largest being the IM West with a total recreational space of 190,000 square feet.

"Right behind us here, we have south neighborhood ... which is our largest neighborhood on campus that's going to have this facility right in their own backyard making it easily accessible for students, including those who might have difficulty accessing some of our older facilities that are outdated," Sutton shared.

The new facility is expected to be complete and ready for use in the fall of 2026.

