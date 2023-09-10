USATODAY investigation uncovers sexual harassment investigation into MSU Head Football Couch Mel Tucker

Michigan State University Football Coach Mel Tucker has been suspended without pay over allegations of sexual harassment.

A story published early Sunday morning said Brenda Tracy, a consent educator, accused Tucker of making sexually suggestive comments and masturbating on a phone call with her.

Kenny Jacoby with USATODAY investigated Tracy’s claims and broke the story. WKAR’s Wali Khan spoke with Jacoby about the story.

INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPT:

Khan: What was Tracy’s involvement with Michigan State University?

Jacoby: So, Brenda Tracy was invited by Mel Tucker to come speak to his players. She came to campus, she delivered the speech that she's given many times about her her rape and her trauma and the aftermath of that. After their first meeting, Brenda and Mel Tucker developed a sort of professional relationship where they stayed in touch and he kept inviting her back to campus for more engagements with the football program.

In April 2022. He named her an honorary captain at the Michigan State spring football game. Then he invited her to campus again in July of 2022, to speak to his players. During that time is when the incident happened and their relationship sort of fell apart.

Khan: Your story refers to Office of Institutional Equity investigation files, this office investigates Title IX violations including sexual harrassment and sexual assault. Tell me more about what you uncovered and what the specific allegations are.

Jacoby: Specifically, what is alleged in the complaint Brenda filed in December of 2022 is that Mel Tucker came onto her romantically at various times throughout their relationship. She said that he expressed interest in a romance with her and she tried to set boundaries with him telling him that she doesn't date people that she works with. She said that Mel Tucker continued to pursue her romantically.

What changed is an April phone call— Brenda said that Mel Tucker began making sexual comments about her unexpectedly and then began masturbating on the phone without her consent. This was obviously very upsetting for her. She said she froze at that moment and she didn't report it immediately. But a few months later, after Mel Tucker canceled her upcoming visit to the school, she suspected that this was the reason why. She ended up talking with him on the phone again. And during that call, she said that he essentially threatened her. That he would destroy her career and her reputation if she spoke out about the incident. That was the impetus for what led her ultimately to decide to report the incident to the university for an investigation.

Khan: The arguments in this case seem to be almost a classic case of "he says-she says". Does either side appear to have a stronger case / more evidence?

Jacoby:In the nature of these incidents, there's often no witnesses, no recordings. And so it does come down generally to whose account is more credible. Tucker and Brenda both spoke with the Title IX investigator and detailed their accounts of the incident, which were very different.

Brenda said that this entire encounter was non consensual and she never had any romantic interest in him, that his interest in her was completely one-sided. Whereas Mel Tucker said that there they had a consensual mutual attraction to each other and on this call they had consensual phone sex.

Khan: With MSU’s history with disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar, what is at stake with the school?

Jacoby: Michigan State is very much still under a microscope as to how it handles these allegations, particularly because it is responsible for mishandling the sexual abuse allegations by Larry Nasser, one of the most prolific sexual abusers in American history. And so everybody is watching how they handle this situation.

Khan: Mel Tucker signed a 95 million dollar contract in 2021. If he were dismissed from MSU because of this incident, how would it affect the terms of that payment?

Jacoby: Mel Tucker has a very interesting contract. He had an extension to his original contract in November 2021. And that was a 10 year $95 million extension. And what was unprecedented about it is that the money came fully guaranteed if he is fired without cause. So if he loses every game in his tenure, and he's not performing well, in his job, he is still entitled to 100% of the money on that contract, if the university decides to fire him without cause. The flip side of that is if the university does have cause to fire him because he engages in conduct of moral turpitude, or conduct that is, brings embarrassment to the university, then he's not owed any of that money.

