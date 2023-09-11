© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Eligible residents have until September 30 to apply for Home Heating Tax Credit

Michigan Radio | By Lester Graham
Published September 11, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT
Michigan Home Heating Tax Credit form with a pen
Lester Graham
/
Michigan Radio
The deadline to apply for Michigan's Home Heating Tax Credit is September 30th.

If you qualify for a Michigan Home Heating Tax Credit, you have until the end of the month to apply. The deadline to apply is September 30.
The average qualifying home receives about $200 in home heating tax credits for a year.
The tax credit assists low-income families to help pay some of the cost to heat their home.
The standard credit is calculated on eligibility and income. An alternate credit is based on actual bills. In that case, you’ll want to keep receipts for tax time.
You must be a resident of Michigan and your home here can’t be a vacation home. You can be a renter or homeowner. Even if your heat is included in your rent, you might be eligible for help.
Some energy providers will provide an automatic credit up to $20 a month.
A State of Michigan news release also indicated that state food assistance recipients receiving a Home Heating Credit of more than $20 might be eligible for increased benefits.
The State of Michigan stresses that each taxpayer has a unique set of circumstances that determine their eligibility for the credit, so you’ll have to do a little homework. Here’s a link to a basic rundown of home heating credit information. Here’s a detailed checklist of things to determine whether you qualify for the assistance.
Here's the actual claim form for the credit.

Lester Graham
Lester Graham is with Michigan Watch, the investigative unit of Michigan Radio.
