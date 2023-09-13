Amy Robinson joins WKAR as news director

WKAR's newest team member Amy Robinson who is settling into her new role as news director.

She comes to the station after seven years leading the news department at WCMU in Mount Pleasant.

Amy has roots in mid-Michigan and graduated from Central Michigan University with a bachelor's in applied arts, interpersonal and public communication and a master's degree in general administration.

WKAR's Megan Schellong spoke with Amy about what she's looking forward to now that she's joined WKAR.

Interview Highlights

On what sparked Amy's interest in news

I was attending a community college and signed up for a radio internship program. The news department grabbed me up, and I realized this is a fascinating field and a good fit for my skill set. And since then, I've been developing those skills and working in news, including television, commercial radio and then coming back to my first love in public radio at WCMU and now here at WKAR.

On what she enjoyed while working as a news director at WCMU for the past seven years

I just really enjoy helping the team succeed. Because when the local news team succeeds, that means communities are getting the coverage they deserve— the issues in the community, whether they be political, economic, education, the environment, they're getting covered in a way that's important to the people who live there.

On what she likes to do outside of work

I love to read. I'm a big reader. So, I do enjoy that. I mentioned my grandchildren, and any grandparent knows, I just love spending time with them. And I have pets. I have a lot of pets. I have a couple mini ponies that I spend time with.

Interview Transcript

Megan Schellong: WKAR is welcoming a new team member. Amy Robinson is settling into her role as news director.

She comes to us after seven years leading the news team at WCMU in Mount Pleasant.

Amy has roots in mid-Michigan and graduated from Central with a bachelor's in applied arts, interpersonal and public communication and a master's degree in general administration.

She joined me to discuss her vision for WKAR's news team, and I started off by asking her what got her interested in working in news.

Robinson: Good question. I came to news the way many people come to their careers, and that is accidentally. I was attending a community college and signed up for a radio internship program. The news department grabbed me up, and I realized this is a fascinating field and a good fit for my skill set.

And since then, I've been developing those skills and working in news, including television, commercial radio and then coming back to my first love in public radio at WCMU and now here at WKAR. I'm just delighted to be here, Megan.

Schellong: We're so happy to have you. What have you been enjoying the most about being in a news directorial role?

Robinson: You know, I just really enjoy helping the team succeed. Because when the local news team succeeds, that means communities are getting the coverage they deserve— the issues in the community, whether they be political, economic, education, the environment, they're getting covered in a way that's important to the people who live there.

Schellong: We're talking about the issues. Is there a story or topic you are especially excited to cover here, now that you're closer to the state Capitol?

Robinson: You know, I come to WKAR having cut my teeth as a general assignment reporter, and I still work that way. My interest is in covering whatever issues are important to the communities we serve.

And so, I am interested in learning more about this area, and trusting my news team to really be out at the meetings and in the community identifying issues that are important to us, so that we can bring them to you and explore them deeper, you know, here at the station to provide that service for you, our audience.

Schellong: Absolutely. And so we're talking about working with a team, and you're excited to, you know, see what our reporters can go out in the world and do. What are you most looking forward to during your time here?

Robinson: I love the Lansing area. I just like the atmosphere here and the culture here. I'm interested in meeting the people here. I'm interested in making news. And I do look forward to being closer to my grandkids who live in this region as well.

Schellong: Being close to family is so important. And Amy, last question here is a fun question. What do you like to do in your free time when you're not busy leading a news team?

Robinson: I love to read. I'm a big reader. So, I do enjoy that. I mentioned my grandchildren, and any grandparent knows, I just love spending time with them. And I have pets. I have a lot of pets. I have a couple mini ponies that I spend time with. So, a little bit of everything.

Schellong: You can catch Amy both, maybe on the farm and now on the airwaves and at the helm of WKAR's news team. Amy Robinson, WKAR's news director, thank you, Amy for sharing a little bit more about yourself today.

Robinson: Thank you.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and conciseness.

