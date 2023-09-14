© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Lansing school board interviewing applicants to fill vacancy

WKAR Public Media | By Arjun Thakkar
Published September 14, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT
A photo of Sexton High School with the sun shining on the building.
Officials with the Lansing School District is interviewing 15 candidates to fill a vacant seat on the Board of Education.

The board is meeting Thursday and next Monday to interview several applicants hoping to serve on the board. The list, which is published on the board's agenda, includes candidates who have run for elected office in Lansing before.

The vacancy was created when Kurt Richardson left the board earlier this month, according to a release from the school district, to take a new job. State law requires the board to fill any vacant seats within 30 days.

The Board is scheduled to appoint a new member on Sept. 21 who will take office by the end of the month.

Tags
WKAR News LansingLansing School District
Arjun Thakkar
Arjun Thakkar is WKAR's politics and civics reporter.
