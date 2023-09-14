Lansing school board interviewing applicants to fill vacancy

Officials with the Lansing School District is interviewing 15 candidates to fill a vacant seat on the Board of Education.

The board is meeting Thursday and next Monday to interview several applicants hoping to serve on the board. The list, which is published on the board's agenda, includes candidates who have run for elected office in Lansing before.

The vacancy was created when Kurt Richardson left the board earlier this month, according to a release from the school district, to take a new job. State law requires the board to fill any vacant seats within 30 days.

The Board is scheduled to appoint a new member on Sept. 21 who will take office by the end of the month.