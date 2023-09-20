© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Democrat's defection could jeopardize abortion law repeal

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published September 20, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT

A Democratic lawmaker dealt abortion rights supporters a surprise Wednesday when she announced she won’t support legislation to repeal abortion restrictions in Michigan.

Democrats lost a key vote when Detroit Representative Karen Whitsett opposed the bills in committee. That makes it a lot harder to get to the 56 votes needed to pass a bill in the closely divided House. Amber McCann is the press secretary for House Speaker Joe Tate. McCann says this is a complication but said she still expects the bills will pass.

“I think there have been many issues that have come before the House that the Speaker has been successful in getting successful in getting 56 votes for.”

Abortion rights supporters say the repeals are needed for state laws to align with the reproductive rights amendment approved overwhelmingly approved last year by voters.

Tags
WKAR News abortionMichigan State Legislature
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
See stories by Rick Pluta
Support local journalism by becoming a new WKAR donor and get ad-free feeds of your favorite NPR podcasts with NPR+ when you donate $8/month or more! Make your contribution today to fund more vetted news reports throughout mid-Michigan!
DONATE