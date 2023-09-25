East Lansing opens applications for youth advisory commission

East Lansing is asking teenagers who live in or go to school in the city to consider serving on a new youth commission and share their perspectives with its local government.

The City Council moved earlier this month to create a Mayor’s Youth Commission consisting of nine members between 14 and 18-years-old. The group will meet once a month to share its perspectives and give the council recommendations on how the city can engage young people.

Mayor Pro Tem Jessy Gregg said hearing from East Lansing’s younger residents has been one of her top priorities. She worked with Mayor Ron Bacon to form the youth commission, adding it was important that the group’s recommendations be taken “as seriously as we take the recommendations from all of our city volunteer commissions.”

Gregg said she wants to hear from young people directly so the city can understand what’s important to them.

“I thought that it would be appropriate to instead of talking about the youth, to talk to them,” said Gregg. “To get their opinion about what they want in recreational programming, what they want in community spaces.”

She added the group will guide services for city amenities like the library and the parks and recreation department. But she acknowledged younger residents also care about other issues such as addressing climate change.

“I imagine we'll probably start the conversation around public spaces where we program for youth, but I think it's going to very quickly go into pretty much every area of city policy,” Gregg said.

Teenagers who would like to serve on the youth commission can apply online. Those interested in joining will need permission from a parent or guardian.