© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

East Lansing opens applications for youth advisory commission

WKAR Public Media | By Arjun Thakkar
Published September 25, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT
Robert Belleman stands at a podium and addresses the East Lansing City Council and audience members.
Arjun Thakkar
/
WKAR-MSU
Robert Belleman, East Lansing's incoming city manager, asked the community to "take the time to get to know me."

East Lansing is asking teenagers who live in or go to school in the city to consider serving on a new youth commission and share their perspectives with its local government.

The City Council moved earlier this month to create a Mayor’s Youth Commission consisting of nine members between 14 and 18-years-old. The group will meet once a month to share its perspectives and give the council recommendations on how the city can engage young people.

Mayor Pro Tem Jessy Gregg said hearing from East Lansing’s younger residents has been one of her top priorities. She worked with Mayor Ron Bacon to form the youth commission, adding it was important that the group’s recommendations be taken “as seriously as we take the recommendations from all of our city volunteer commissions.”

Gregg said she wants to hear from young people directly so the city can understand what’s important to them.

“I thought that it would be appropriate to instead of talking about the youth, to talk to them,” said Gregg. “To get their opinion about what they want in recreational programming, what they want in community spaces.”

She added the group will guide services for city amenities like the library and the parks and recreation department. But she acknowledged younger residents also care about other issues such as addressing climate change.

“I imagine we'll probably start the conversation around public spaces where we program for youth, but I think it's going to very quickly go into pretty much every area of city policy,” Gregg said.

Teenagers who would like to serve on the youth commission can apply online. Those interested in joining will need permission from a parent or guardian.

Tags
WKAR News East LansingYouthpolitics and government
Arjun Thakkar
Arjun Thakkar is WKAR's politics and civics reporter.
See stories by Arjun Thakkar
Support local journalism by becoming a new WKAR donor and get ad-free feeds of your favorite NPR podcasts with NPR+ when you donate $8/month or more! Make your contribution today to fund more vetted news reports throughout mid-Michigan!
DONATE