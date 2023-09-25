Introducing Eli Newman, WKAR's assistant news director and editor

This month, WKAR welcomed a new team member.

Eli Newman joins the news team after seven years as a reporter for NPR member station in Detroit, WDET.

Newman has reported on everything from how the Boston Cooler got its name to the investigation of the Detroit City Council for hostile workplace discrimination.

WKAR's Megan Schellong interviewed Newman about his vision as assistant news director, plus why he made the transition from reporting to editing.

Megan Schellong: WKAR is welcoming a new team member.

Eli Newman is our assistant news director and editor.

He comes to us from NPR member station, WDET, where he served as a reporter for the past seven years, covering breaking news, politics and community affairs.

Eli joins us now to discuss his vision for WKAR.

Thanks for joining us.

Eli Newman: Thanks for having me on, Megan.

Schellong: Of course. So, you started your career as an intern at WDET.

Newman: Yes.

Schellong: What got you interested in public radio?

Newman: Well, I think for many years, I was really interested in writing. And I think wanting that kind of thing for yourself, it's not really clear how you can pursue that as a career. And I was fortunate enough in college, where I actually got involved with the student run radio station at my alma mater, that's the University of Michigan.

So that was WCBN. And I was able to really kind of get my hands, really some great hands-on experience with just broadcasting in general. And eventually, after college, I was able to land an internship with WDET. And that's where I was able to really get that hands-on reporting, which is something that I didn't really ever see for myself. But you know, I really found myself gravitating. I really love telling real authentic stories and being able to put people's voices and perspectives on a platform.

Schellong: Well, that leads perfectly into my next question, which is, do you have a favorite story you've covered?

Newman: Well, I think anytime that I've been able to offer some sort of government accountability, that's something I've really prided myself on in my reporting. A story that comes to mind in particular is I was able to report on a toxic workplace investigation that occurred within Detroit City Council that was initiated by one of the city council members that hadn't, you know, that was a scoop that I had, so I was very, you know, happy to be able to bring that kind of light and accountability to something.

And that was a product of me just being, you know, watching these city council meetings and picking up on certain things and, and being able to do my own line of inquiry. But I also really liked the ability to do like kind of some lighter stories too. I've done a lot of fun food stories about Michigan related inventions. Like I don't know if you're familiar with the Boston Cooler.

Schellong: I don't know that one.

Newman: Boston Cooler is like a Vernors Ginger Ale.

Schellong: Oh, okay.

Newman: Mixed with vanilla ice cream.

Newman: And so I kind of went into the why is a Boston cooler, called the Boston cooler? It’s this very Michigan made desert. And one of my last stories at WDET was actually about Superman ice cream, which is another kind of Midwestern regional delicacy.

Schellong: So Eli, you've been doing excellent reporting, and now you're transitioning to editing? Why?

Newman: I think that's a great question. You know, I am always hungry for a challenge. I think in this career, I'm really proud of the work that I've been able to do as a reporter in Detroit. But a lot of the things that we cover are really tied to, I think the state as a whole. And here at WKAR, there was an opportunity to get into the backseat of the State Capitol, I was really interested in getting a little bit closer to those hubs of power and being able to offer some of that government accountability, expertise that I feel like I've been able to cultivate and bring it towards a different arena.

And I think moving around as a journalist makes you a better-rounded reporter, makes you a better-rounded journalist in general. And I'm just really excited to help guide other reporters in doing what they're what they've set out to do. So I'm just excited to be able to offer that kind of a helping hand.

Schellong: You kind of answered this already. But is there anything else you're looking forward to at WKAR outside of you know, working with the new reporters being closer to the state capitol?

Newman: Well, you know, WKAR is such a great classical station. And that's like, you know, I came into public radio, through music and through arts and culture reporting and so being able to actually listen to a bit more and kind of it expand my musical palette a bit is something that I'm really looking forward to.

I'm really excited to be on campus at Michigan State. There's a lot of great like student energy here, and a lot of great resources with the various academics here. And so, I'm really just excited just to be in this really exciting space and yeah, and on honestly working with the reporters here that I've been listening to kind of from abroad. I'm excited to actually, you know, join the team and be a part of that.

Schellong: And lastly, when you're not, you know, reporting or editing us, what do you like to do when you're not in the newsroom?

Newman: Well you’re putting me on the spot Megan, I most recently, I've really been into gardening, although we're kind of coming out of that season right now. But I like things that are gardening, cooking is a big hobby of mine as well.I like playing with my dog. I have a little Corgi named Coney. So yeah, I have ways to you know, I have time to kill and things to do.

Eli Newman / WKAR-MSU Eli Newman's dog is a corgi named Coney. Here, he is featured on Bell Isle in Detroit.

Schellong: Eli Newman is WKAR’s assistant news director and editor. Thanks, Eli.

Newman: Thank you, Megan.

