East Lansing is seeking input for bike lanes and pedestrian paths

The City of East Lansing is working to enhance bike and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure throughout the city.

The city last revised its non-motorized transportation plan more than a decade ago. While that framework created more bike lanes around the city, officials say many more opportunities exist now to improve areas for cyclists and pedestrians alike.

Nathan Werner is a member of East Lansing’s Transportation Commission. He said one of the focus areas is learning what community members think they need to make the city more walkable.

“There is an active desire from the city staff for that voice," Werner said. "They're listening and they would like to provide the services and infrastructure that the community is looking for."

The city hired Ohio-based firm, MKSK, to engage with the community and develop the plan. The impact area does not include Michigan State University properties, though planners say they will examine current and forthcoming connections to campus.

“For us, I think seeing those types of infrastructure that can benefit not just bicyclists, [but also] pedestrians or runners or a family that's taking their stroller out in the evening for a walk,” Werner said.

Residents can provide their feedback by taking East Lansing’s Non-Motorized Transportation Plan survey below: