All rise! 'To Kill A Mockingbird' comes to the Wharton Center

Harper Lee’s 1960 book To Kill A Mockingbird might be the most widely taught novel in American literature, and the 1962 film version has been listed by the Library of Congress in the National Film Registry.

Now, the national touring company of To Kill A Mockingbird will be at Michigan State University’s Wharton Center starting Tuesday.

Over the course of the story, Scout Finch, her brother Jem and their friend Dill observe the trial of a Black man accused of a crime he did not commit — raping a white woman in Depression-era Alabama. Scout’s father, Atticus, is unsuccessful in defending Tom Robinson, despite his obvious innocence.

Mockingbird has been adapted for the stage several times since it was first published, with the most recent, written by Aaron Sorkin, hitting Broadway five years ago. His stage adaptation comes to East Lansing for eight performances.

In this version, adult actors play the children.

From scene to scene, they bring their grownup perspectives to a story they hadn’t fully understood as kids. In a way, it’s reminiscent of the adult Scout’s narration in the film.

Maeve Moynihan was promoted from the courtroom ensemble to the role of Scout about a month ago. She said playing the character is a big step up in her career.

“We kept getting updates about the tour,” Moynihan explained. “And they kept coming up with new dates and rescheduling. Finally, after two years, I got to do it. For me, that was so thrilling! Now, to be able to play Scout is just, I’m over the moon!”

Fans of the film may wonder about the decision to have adults portray the kids they remember from the story. Moynihan supports the creative choice, especially with regard to Scout.

“We’re able to see her as that younger self, and really see the play through the eyes of an innocent child learning about justice and learning about how the world really works,” said Moynihan.

“Then, you compare that to older Scout, present-day Scout, who’s able to self-reflect and understand why her father made the choices that he did, and where he misstepped.”

Mary Badham earned a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination for playing Scout on film. She became one of the award ceremony’s youngest nominees ever at just 10-years-old.

Now, Badham is acting on stage for the first time in her career, playing the Finch’s racist elderly neighbor, Miss Dubose. Saturday will be her 71st birthday.

Maeve Moynihan calls Badham “brave” for taking the part.

"Props to her! That is a huge undertaking," said Moynihan. "But she’s done it with such grace and curiosity, and I think she’s really enjoyed herself.”

Michigan native Jeff Daniels played Atticus Finch when Sorkin's play first hit Broadway. Ed Harris and Greg Kinnear followed.

Richard Thomas, best known as John Boy Walton on TV’s The Waltons, has had the role with the touring company for more than a year. Moynihan praised his portrayal of Atticus.

“I think what he brings that’s unique to his Atticus is this fatherly love. He has children of his own, and that really shows through," Moynihan explained. "He’s just so generous in every way. He’s one of the kindest people that I’ve ever met, and that also shows through his work too.”

To Kill a Mockingbird plays Cobb Great Hall, Oct. 3-8.

