Cyberstalking charges filed against man for threats to Lansing mayor and others

A former marijuana businessman is facing ten felony counts of sending threatening messages to the Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and others.

Michael Doherty has been arraigned on five counts each of using a computer to commit a crime and aggravated stalking.

The Lansing City Pulse reports that Doherty sent threatening emails to publisher Berl Schwartz. Lansing Mayor Andy Schor acknowledged receiving threats to City Pulse.

Attempts to reach Schor for comment have been unsuccessful.

Ingham County Prosecutor John DeWayne declined to comment, but his office said the aggravated stalking charge has a ten-year maximum jail sentence.

Doherty faces a probable cause conference on Nov. 2 and a preliminary hearing in Lansing’s 54-A District Court on Nov. 9.