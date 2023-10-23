© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cyberstalking charges filed against man for threats to Lansing mayor and others

WKAR Public Media | By Scott Pohl
Published October 23, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor
Zoom image
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor

A former marijuana businessman is facing ten felony counts of sending threatening messages to the Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and others.

Michael Doherty has been arraigned on five counts each of using a computer to commit a crime and aggravated stalking.

The Lansing City Pulse reports that Doherty sent threatening emails to publisher Berl Schwartz. Lansing Mayor Andy Schor acknowledged receiving threats to City Pulse.

Attempts to reach Schor for comment have been unsuccessful.

Ingham County Prosecutor John DeWayne declined to comment, but his office said the aggravated stalking charge has a ten-year maximum jail sentence.

Doherty faces a probable cause conference on Nov. 2 and a preliminary hearing in Lansing’s 54-A District Court on Nov. 9.

WKAR News
Scott Pohl
Scott Pohl is a general assignment news reporter and produces news features and interviews. He is also an alternate local host on NPR's "Morning Edition."
See stories by Scott Pohl
Reporters at WKAR work tirelessly in our community, covering topics and issues other news outlets don't. Every donation, no matter how small, helps fund more reporting about our hometowns. Make your donation today!
DONATE