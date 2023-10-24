Michigan farmers look to Right to Repair ahead of November election

Michigan is a hub for farming and is one of the leading states in the nation for many crops like asparagus, cucumbers and tart cherries. Of the millions of working people in Michigan, 17% of them are in the food and agriculture sector.

This election season, the Michigan Farmers Union says its members are concerned about the ability to repair their own farm equipment, advocating for Right to Repair legislation.

WKAR's Megan Schellong spoke with Bob Thompson, president of the Michigan Farmers Union, to discuss the state and national issues at the forefront of Michigan farmers’ minds.

Interview Highlights

On Right to Repair





Our small family farm operations cannot be down for any period of time. The economic problems are such that they cannot stand to have their equipment down when they're harvesting or planting. And we feel that they should have that right to repair their own equipment. It is working through the Legislature as we speak.

On this year's election

Even these off-year elections have great impact for schools. A lot of rural communities have bonding issues, whether it be for libraries, or parks, or whatever. And we certainly encourage all of our members to take the time to exercise their privilege as a citizen to vote in any election.

On the current state of politics

We have a more sympathetic leadership politically, that subscribes more to our independent family farm structures and attitudes. We do find that from a legislative perspective, we are able to more fully discuss and to make some inroads in some of the particular issues of the day.

Interview Transcript

Megan Schellong: Michigan is known as the Great Lakes State. But it is also a hub for farming, and is one of the leading states in the nation for many crops like asparagus, cucumbers and tart cherries.

Of the millions of working people in Michigan, 17% percent of them are in the food and agriculture sector.

The Michigan Farmers Union advocates for the social and economic well-being of family farmers throughout the state.

This election season, the group says union members are concerned about the ability to repair their own farm equipment— it’s called Right to Repair.

Bob Thompson is president of the organization.

He joins us now to discuss the state and national issues at the forefront of Michigan farmers’ minds.

Bob, thanks for being here.

Bob Thomspon: Well, thanks Megan. I appreciate the invitation.

Schellong: So, Bob tell us, what issues are union members most concerned about?

Bob Thompson: Well, you touched on one that is of high importance at this particular time here in the state of Michigan, is the legislation that has been introduced by the House Agriculture chairperson, Reggie Miller (D-Van Buren Township), HB 4673 by name, that would allow require the original equipment manufacturers to provide the same tools and manuals, to the individual farmers that actually own the equipment as they do to their dealers.

Our small family farm operations cannot be down for any period of time. The economic problems are such that they cannot stand to have their equipment down when they're harvesting or planting. And we feel that they should have that right to repair their own equipment. It is working through the Legislature as we speak.

Schellong: What are some difficult legislative hurdles the union had to face last year that might be different this time around?

Thompson: I think just the general change in the administration here in Michigan, in particular, and at the White House has made our jobs a little bit easier because we have a more sympathetic leadership politically, that subscribes more to our independent family farm structures and attitudes. We do find that from a legislative perspective, we are able to more fully discuss and to make some inroads in some of the particular issues of the day, such as the right to repair our own equipment.

Schellong: And how are you planning to mobilize Michigan farmers this election season?

Thompson: As far as any specific mobilization of this particular election, this is, of course, the off-year. There are few positions politically that are open, and there are no statewide initiatives. So, we're not particularly involved with any particular initiative.

Although I would like to comment that even these off-year elections have great impact for schools. A lot of rural communities have bonding issues, whether it be for libraries, or parks, or whatever. And we certainly encourage all of our members to take the time to exercise their privilege as a citizen to vote in any election.

Schellong: Bob, we've been talking here about the Right to Repair law. It is the hot topic issue per se. What are you hoping the outcomes of this legislation will be? How likely is it that we're going to see some movement?

Thompson: We’re currently hopeful that we will be able to successfully move this bill out of committee and through the through the House yet this fall, then we will turn our attention to the to the Senate, come the new the new year and work with the Senate and then hopefully the Governor's office will be amenable to sign it into law.

Schellong: Well, great, thank you, Bob. Bob Thompson is the president of the Michigan Farmers Union. Thanks for joining us.

Thompson: Thank you, Megan. I appreciate your time. And I appreciate the listeners taking our conversation to heart.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and conciseness.