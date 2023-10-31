Lansing seeks federal grant to reconnect communities affected by I-496

The city of Lansing is seeking a federal grant to support communities that have been harmed by the construction of I-496.

Last month, the city applied for a U.S. Department of Transportation grant designed to reconnect communities negatively impacted by the interstate highway system.

Lansing officials are making the argument that the city is one of those communities.

I-496 displaced over 800 homes and businesses when it was constructed in the 1960s through an African-American neighborhood on Lansing's Westside.

Representatives for Mayor Andy Schor's office said the city is aware of the painful history surrounding the freeway and wants to ensure residents are involved in its plans.

“We don't want to do another thing to the community," said Sarah Spitzley, a strategy analyst for the city. "We want to create a solution for the community that the community helps us decide what it is.”

The $1.3 million grant would help officials research projects that would benefit residents living near the interstate.

Spitzley said officials are keeping an open mind, though the city would like to expand non-motorized transportation options in the area. That could include additional pedestrian bridges, bike lanes or green spaces.

"Looking at it sustainability-wise and knowing that when we do these things," said Spitzley. "Our carbon footprint as a city can go down [as we're] trying to tackle some of those overarching goals that are really hitting cities everywhere."

Lansing attempted to apply for a grant last year but was not selected by the federal government. Spitzley said the city worked with other organizations, including the Local Infrastructure Hub, to strengthen its application this year with a greater emphasis on data and community engagement.

Two other cities in Michigan received funding through the programlast year. Kalamazoo received a grant to improve accessibility for cyclists and pedestrians, while Oak Park received funding to reconstruct a deck covering I-696.

Lansing officials plan to work closely with residents to utilize the funding if the city gets approved for the grant. The city is expected to learn whether it was selected for the grant later this winter.