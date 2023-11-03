Bill package would codify policy on gender identity, ease legal name changes

A bill package introduced in the state legislature Thursday would secure gender identity changes on government documents and remove obstacles for residents who want to change their legal name.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson introduced policies to allow residents to change their sex designation on state identification cards. That includes the option to add an X to signify nonbinary gender identity.

State Representative Laurie Pohutsky (D-Livonia) said those changes should be codified… and is sponsoring legislation to do so.

“While we have a great and progressive Secretary of State in Jocelyn Benson, that will obviously not always be the case," Pohutsky said. "We wanna make sure that this is in statute and not just something that can be undone easily when we eventually have a different Secretary of State.”

The package also includes a bill that would remove obstacles for residents who want to change their legal name.

The current rules accommodate Michiganders changing their name during marriage.

Pohutsky said that process is a lot harder in other cases. She added that can be a problem for people filing for divorce or victims of domestic violence.

“For people who need to change their name for other reasons outside of marriage, it can be very onerous and confusing and expensive, and it's a frustrating process to go through,” she said.