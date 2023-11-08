East Lansing voters narrowly reject proposal to expand the City Council

Voters in East Lansing narrowly rejected a ballot proposal to add two additional seats to the City Council.

The ballot contained a question asking voters whether the city's legislative body should be expanded from five to seven members. With the Ingham County Clerk reporting 100% of the unofficial results from city precincts, 51.7% of voters moved to block the change from happening.

The council voted earlier this summer to put the question before voters. Supporters said having more councilmembers would improve representation and provide more flexibility to the group.

Opponents claimed an expansion of the council would be an unnecessary strain on city resources and that officials were moving too quickly to consider the change.