Lansing City Council Wards | Election 2023 Results

WKAR Public Media | By Eli Newman
Published November 8, 2023 at 5:46 AM EST
Courtesy

Voters in Lansing’s Ward 1 re-elected incumbent City Councilmember Ryan Kost in Tuesday’s general election.

With 100% of precincts reporting unofficial results, Kost led the tally with more than 76.8% of the vote, followed in second by challenger Michael VandeGuchte with 25.5%.

Kost previously won a special election to represent Ward 1 in 2022.

In Ward 3, City Councilmember Adam Hussain will also retain his position. The incumbent won 74.5% of the vote, while King L. Robertson earned 25.5%.

Voter participation in both races hovered around 16%.

Both Kost and Hussain cited a need to address Lansing's infrastructure and housing in their responses to a WKAR survey sent to candidates ahead of this election.

The two will start their new four-year terms in January.
