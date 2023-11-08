Lansing's ornament sculpture returns downtown for the holiday season

Sophia Saliby / WKAR-MSU For most of the year, the ornaments are kept in storage.

Despite the rainy weather, crews from the city of Lansing and the Lansing Board of Water and Light gathered early Wednesday to bring the iconic ornament sculpture out of storage and onto the traffic circle at Washington and Michigan downtown.

The official name of the sculpture is the Orbs of Winter, and it's become a holiday staple for Lansing residents.

City and BWL staff had to carefully bolt three of the large-scale red ornaments to a base at the center of the traffic circle before using a crane to lift the fourth and final ball on top of them.

The state Christmas tree in front of the State Capitol is already up and will officially be lit at the annual Silver Bells in the City event on November 17.