© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lansing's ornament sculpture returns downtown for the holiday season

WKAR Public Media | By Sophia Saliby
Published November 8, 2023 at 11:59 AM EST
A crane lifts a red ornament ball sculpture onto the ornament base in downtown Lansing while crews work
Michelle Jokisch Polo
/
WKAR-MSU
red ornament balls in storage
Sophia Saliby
/
WKAR-MSU
For most of the year, the ornaments are kept in storage.

Despite the rainy weather, crews from the city of Lansing and the Lansing Board of Water and Light gathered early Wednesday to bring the iconic ornament sculpture out of storage and onto the traffic circle at Washington and Michigan downtown.

The official name of the sculpture is the Orbs of Winter, and it's become a holiday staple for Lansing residents.

City and BWL staff had to carefully bolt three of the large-scale red ornaments to a base at the center of the traffic circle before using a crane to lift the fourth and final ball on top of them.

The state Christmas tree in front of the State Capitol is already up and will officially be lit at the annual Silver Bells in the City event on November 17.

Red ornament ball being brought downtown by a truck on a trailer
1 of 3  — MicrosoftTeams-image (72).png
Michelle Jokisch-Polo / WKAR-MSU
Crews bolting down a red ornament ball downtown
2 of 3  — MicrosoftTeams-image (56).png
crews move a crane to pick up red ornament balls in front of State Capitol
3 of 3  — MicrosoftTeams-image (50).png
Michelle Jokisch Polo / WKAR

Tags
WKAR News LansingHolidays
Sophia Saliby
Sophia Saliby is the local producer and host of All Things Considered, airing 4pm-7pm weekdays on 90.5 FM WKAR.
See stories by Sophia Saliby
From now to Giving Tuesday, you can make a huge impact on the local journalism you get from WKAR. We need 500 donations to unlock a special $50,000 gift. Your donation, of any amount, can get us closer to funding the news and entertainment you value from our station.
DONATE