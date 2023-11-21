Michigan officials propose new park near Capitol

State officials are exploring a proposal to build a new pedestrian mall on the site of parking lots near the Michigan Capitol building.

Calling the project “Park Michigan,” the space would be designed to connect several landmarks, including the Michigan Hall of Justice and the Michigan Library and History Center.

The Michigan State Capitol Commission wants to add new green space to replace two surface parking lots currently used by state employees between Ottawa and Allegan streets, east of the Michigan Vietnam Veterans Memorial and west of Pine Street.

The park could also include amenities like an amphitheater and a collection of native plants.

Courtesy / Michigan State Capitol Commission A top-down map outlines possible amenities for the Park Michigan project.

Capitol Commissioner John Bollman said the idea for the project came during the Heritage Hall addition, which brought more visitors to the building. He said the park would enhance walkability and attract visitors to Lansing.

“We believe that we can create a higher use of that particular space by building this park and building features that will serve visitors to Michigan as well as the downtown workforce,” Bollman said.

Initial designs for the project include a sculpture garden, a monument to the 250th anniversary of independence in the United States and a central plaza for visitors to see nearby landmarks. The park could also include a nonmotorized connection to the Lansing River Trail network.

Bollman said the concept takes inspiration from the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

"We see Park Michigan as serving a similar purpose," he said. "It would celebrate Michigan, it would celebrate Michigan's history, it would celebrate Michigan's governmental institutions."

Bollman said the plan is in its early stages, as the commission works with state officials to understand the impact of removing two employee parking lots in the area.

The commission is collaborating with the state to finalize designs and identify funding for the pedestrian mall, which they anticipate will be developed through a public-private partnership.