Ingham County Clerk encourages voters to join permanent mail ballot list

Ingham County elections officials are encouraging voters to sign up for the state’s permanent absentee voting list.

Michigan voters approved a ballot proposal in 2022 that allows them to join the state’s permanent absentee voting list starting next year.

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum said those who sign up will automatically receive a ballot in their mailbox for future elections.

"No longer do voters have to fill out an application for every single election, but rather they fill out one application to have ballots mailed to them for every single election going forward,” said Byrum.

Previous election cycles have seen high turnout through absentee ballots. Most elections next year will also feature early in-person polling places.

Byrum said having different options to vote, including the permanent mailing list, will make it easier for voters to participate in the electoral process.

“If a ballot shows up in your mail, you're going to know that there is in fact, an election that you may want to participate in," Byrum said. "This is a great step forward to make the ballot access more accessible to all voters.”

Voters can join the list with their local clerk or sign up online on the state’s absentee voting website.