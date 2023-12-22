© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Tease A Gogo brings holiday-themed burlesque to mid-Michigan

WKAR Public Media | By Sophia Saliby
Published December 22, 2023 at 5:39 AM EST
Lottie Ellington poses with a large feather boa in an all orange outfit on stage at Tease A Gogo's annual holiday show.
Sophia Saliby
/
WKAR-MSU
Lottie Ellington's second number has more traditional burlesque elements, what's known as "bump and grind."

Most people are bundling up in their biggest and warmest sweaters this time of year, but others celebrate the holidays by taking their clothes off through the art of burlesque.

There is so much romance involved in Christmas that it's hard to not burlesque for Christmas.
Lottie Ellington

For many burlesque performers, the connection between the performing art and the holidays is obvious.

"It's tongue in cheek. It's being cheeky. It's mistletoe. It's cute little costumes," Lottie Ellington explained.

There’s also the fact that both burlesque and Christmas are about people coming together.

"There's those that are in love for Christmas and those that are scorned for Christmas. There is so much romance involved in Christmas that it's hard to not burlesque for Christmas."

In Dimondale, a crowd gathered in mid-December for Tease A Gogo’s annual holiday performance.

Sophia Von Stardust applies lipstick using a small hand mirror backstage
1 of 3  — Burlesque 8
Sophia Von Stardust prepares before the show after arriving from Ypsilanti.
Sophia Saliby / WKAR-MSU
Oshun Hathor poses backstage
2 of 3  — 20231216_204136.jpg
Oshun Hathor poses after getting ready backstage for the show at the Country Creek Reception Hall in Dimondale.
Sophia Saliby / WKAR-MSU
Lottie Ellington applies false eyelashes backstage before the show
3 of 3  — Burlesque 10
Lottie Ellington has been performing burlesque for nearly 13 years. She's based in Detroit.
Sophia Saliby / WKAR-MSU

The showcase has been running in mid-Michigan for more than a decade.

Shelby Wiborn produces the show and has been involved since the beginning.

"On our rotating cast, we have pretty much every type of burlesque you can imagine," she said.

These days, burlesque is much more than a traditional slow strip tease.

"We have a lot more like neo-burlesque, a lot more floor work, a lot more pole-inspired," Wiborn said. "There's nerdlesque which is usually like pop culture-inspired. We have some draglesque performers; drag artists that also do burlesque.

Lottie Ellington’s performances include some classic elements, but she’s also willing to be a bit comedic. Instead of starting her first number of the night in a gown or a robe, she wore a long, modest skirt and a big Christmas sweater.

"This is the person at your office that when they say 'ugly Christmas sweater,' they're like confused because this is just their normal Christmas sweater. They just love Christmas that much," Ellington said.

Lottie Ellington has her arms outstretched on Tease A Go Go's stage for its holiday show, she's wearing a big Christmas sweater, a long skirt and a Santa hat
1 of 2  — Burlesque 1
Lottie Ellington performs to This Christmas, poking fun at people who maybe love the holidays a little too much.
Sophia Saliby / WKAR-MSU
Lottie Ellington wears Christmas tinsel around her neck to cover her chest while she performs at Tease A Gogo's annual holiday show.
2 of 2  — Burlesque 3
Ellington revealed Christmas tinsel under her sweater during her performance.
Sophia Saliby / WKAR-MSU

As This Christmas by Donny Hathaway plays, Ellington teased the crowd by lifting her skirt to show a bit of her calf. Eventually, she took off the sweater to show garlands of gaudy tinsel covering her chest. And then, she did her big reveal with a large red bow on top of her panties, giving out a few smaller present bows that were stuck on her to some audience members.

"It's meant to be silly," she said. "You're able to get some balance, so you have a kind of upbeat, silly, then a bump and grind to kind of balance it out."

The show has a variety of acts. One performer came out in a full, furry Krampus costume, invoking the mythical Christmas creature as she tossed around baby dolls before doing a strip tease. Others used large feathery fans to draw out every reveal.

In between sets, the cast members got ready in a small green room, rolling up their tights, touching up makeup and putting on new costumes.

Sophia Von Stardust kicks out her robe to reveal her leg during a performance at Tease A Gogo's annual holiday show. She's holding an oversized lollipop prop.
1 of 6  — Burlesque 5
Sophia Von Stardust chose to perform to an emo cover of Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You.
Sophia Saliby / WKAR-MSU
Phoenix Aftermath performs as a version of Krampus wearing furry pants with cloven feet, along with a furry black top and arm covers. She also is wearing a large animal skull mask on her head. She's tossing a baby doll over he shoulder.
2 of 6  — Burlesque 4
As a version of Krampus, Phoenix Aftermath tosses a baby doll over her shoulder.
Sophia Saliby / WKAR-MSU
Zooey Gaychanel lays down on a big boa made of tulle in the colors of the trans flag. She's kicking out a leg into the air. Part of her outfit includes furry green pants for a Grinch number.
3 of 6  — zooey.jpg
Zooy Gaychanel took inspiration from the Grinch, coming out in a mask before taking it off and continuing her performance.
Sophia Saliby / WKAR-MSU
Eartha Kitten uses large white feathery fans to cover herself during a performance at Tease A Gogo's annual holiday show.
4 of 6  — Burlesque 6
Eartha Kitten uses large feathery fans to draw out her reveals.
Sophia Saliby / WKAR-MSU
Oshun Hathor performs on stage in all white outfit at Tease A Gogo's annual holiday show.
5 of 6  — Burlesque 8
Oshun Hathor opened the show with a performance of Hot Chocolate from The Polar Express.
Sophia Saliby / WKAR-MSU
Show producer Shelby Wiborn poses next to a Christmas tree on stage.
6 of 6  — 20231216_225540.jpg
Show producer Shelby Wiborn has been involved with Tease A Gogo since its creation 11 years ago.
Sophia Saliby / WKAR-MSU

Oshun Hathor came down from Bay City for the show. They say it's a privilege to bring their art to new audiences.

"It’s such a specific show for them. It's not like their regular thing that they get to do, so they treat it like a special event, and they're so receptive to it," said Hathor.

As a drag performer that gets booked in a burlesque show, it's really opened doors for me for like body positivity, and like being able to accept my body as a trans woman.
Zooey Gaychanel

Much of the cast belongs to the LGBTQ community, like Zooey Gaychanel.

"As a drag performer that gets booked in a burlesque show, it's really opened doors for me for like body positivity, and like being able to accept my body as a trans woman and show it off in a way that I wouldn't otherwise without the help of burlesque," she said.

Gaychanel took a moment to thank the show’s producer Shelby Wiborn for booking her, which almost had Wiborn tearing up.

"The audiences are welcoming and always supportive, even at this venue, any other venue we've been at, like, 'Tease' is like the big leagues for burlesque in Michigan," Gaychanel said.

Before long, it was time for the second act of the show, and of course, there was more glitz and glamor and reveals. And once all the performances were over, there was one final bow from the cast.

While the show is done for the year, it’ll come back just in time for another romantic holiday: Valentine’s Day.

The cast of Tease A Gogo poses for a curtain call on stage.
Sophia Saliby
/
WKAR-MSU
The cast of Tease A Gogo poses for a curtain call after everyone's performances are gone.
Sophia Saliby
Sophia Saliby is the local producer and host of All Things Considered, airing 4pm-7pm weekdays on 90.5 FM WKAR.
