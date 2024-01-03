Ingham County opens new clinic at East Lansing High School 

The Ingham County Health Department is opening a new health center in January at East Lansing High School.

The high school health center is the latest addition to the department’s community-based clinics.

To start, the center plans to offer behavioral health and health education services to students and community members ages five to 21.

Dr. Nike Shoyinka is the Chief Medical Officer for Ingham County. She says young people need more health support.

"Even just that immediate access to be able to talk to someone and be able to access some kind of referral services, even at the minimum, is a big help," Shoyinka said.

Shoyinka says she would eventually like the East Lansing High School center to offer primary care services like some of the other school-based clinics in the county.

Funding for the center comes from the state health department through its Child & Adolescent Health Center Program.

Shoyinka adds that having the center in a school makes health care more accessible.

"As opposed to a child having to get home and figure out how to get a clinic appointment, there is easy access within the school, for the student and potentially for their family, siblings."

The health department runs similar clinics at Eastern and J.W. Sexton high schools in Lansing among other locations. There are also community clinics that offer services to residents regardless of age.

