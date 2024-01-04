MSU begins selling alcohol at basketball and hockey games

Visitors attending Spartan basketball and hockey matches at Michigan State University will be able to buy alcohol at the school’s stadiums starting this week.

The first alcohol sales at the Breslin Center will begin at the Wednesday night men’s basketball matchup against Penn State. Sales at the Munn Ice Arena will begin at the Thursday night game against the U.S. National Team Development Program.

MSU began selling alcohol at Spartan Stadium during the football season last semester following a change in state law. Last year, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation that allows public universities to sell alcohol during on-campus athletic events.

Now the school has liquor licenses and is allowing visitors to purchase beer or hard seltzer during at-home games at the Breslin Center and Munn Ice Arena.

“We also expect, especially on the first day of alcohol sales, there could be some long lines, as people want to be a part of, you know, something new at the stadiums,” said Kat Cooper, chief communications officer with MSU’s Office of Student Life and Engagement.

Revenue from alcohol sales is directed towards the athletics department and student life office. A portion of the proceeds will also support education efforts to inform students on safe alcohol consumption.

Cooper said some colleges that allow alcohol sales during on-campus games have reported a reduction in unsafe drinking.

“They really saw that people were consuming less before the game and were less likely to perhaps binge drink knowing they could get a beverage inside the stadium,” she said.

Beverages can be purchased starting at one hour before the matches begin. For basketball games, beer and hard seltzer sales will close at the start of the second half. For hockey matches, sales stop at the start of the third period.

Patrons will be limited to at most two beverages per transaction, and visitors will be prohibited from taking alcohol outside the venue.