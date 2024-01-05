Winter leads to withdrawal for Mid-Michigan golfers, but there are still some options for fun

East Lansing, Mich. – Golf is one of the fastest growing sports in the country, as one in seven Americans are now golfing according to a 2023 study published by the American Golf Industry Coalition. I’ve found that in Mid-Michigan tee times can be hard to come by when the weather is right.

In the winter though, I reluctantly pack my clubs in the back of the closet and push my golf attire aside. After the first frost, most courses close and it feels like the only hope of playing the beautiful game of golf is to take an expensive trip somewhere warm.

While traditional golf grinds to a halt for the winter, there are businesses in Mid-Michigan that provide alternative ways for golfers to still play.

My favorite option is Forest Akers East golf course, on Michigan State’s campus. I love Forest Akers’s enclosed hitting bay that opens onto their range. Each bay has a heater and is covered, so there is protection from all the winter elements. This provides a unique opportunity for golfers to see their full ball flight without using a simulator or a launch monitor.

Forest Akers offers lessons from their staff of four instructors, including PGA Associate Nick LaFontsee.

“Most people see things on TV, social media clips, and read things in magazines with random people telling you how to do one thing one way and another thing a different way and think that they’re going to improve. The issue with that is they don’t know where you are in your game,” said LaFontsee. “Let’s say you’re trying to hit a draw for example, your swing might be completely different from how they’re explaining it. It’s hard to just watch a video or read something and just implement it into your golf swing without having someone watch you who knows what they’re talking about.”

Instructors use a Trackman launch monitor to get measurements, such as swing path, spin rates and launch angle. These important metrics help the instructor show amateurs what to work on. The most common issue amateurs battle is a slice, usually caused by an open clubface at impact. A launch monitor measures the clubface angle on every swing, and the instructor can use these numbers to help golfers fix the issues in their action.

Additionally, instructors record swings and analyze them frame by frame. This can help golfers understand what points in the swing they are in good position and hold on to them, and other points that need to be improved.Golfers can get the correct feel, for a more controlled and consistent swing - something that is a challenge for many.

“If you’ve worked on it a little bit it’s going to show in the ball flight, contact and overall swing. We can see the small changes in the swing, and it gives you a sense of confidence when you see that slight change. People get excited when they see the ball going higher and farther,” said LaFontsee.

Another option is X-Golf Lansing, which has six simulator bays available for golfers looking to play famous courses around the world. They use launch monitors to track the important numbers, coupling it with a projector screen and using the numbers from the launch monitor to simulate real golf shots. Golfers take full swings into the screen and can play simulated rounds on almost any course they can dream of. Tee times are available now online.

Leagues are also available at X-Golf, for golfers who miss weekly competition during the winter. X-Leagues are competitive, but friendly, 10-week simulated golf leagues and are available every weeknight. Sign-ups for winter sessions are open now, and play begins the week of Jan. 29.

For golfers with a bigger budget than me, getting a new set of fitted clubs can be a game changer. A fitting at Leading Edge Golf starts at $50 for a putter, and up to $375 for the whole bag. The ease of mind and confidence fitted clubs provide can be worth the investment. There are several places to get fitted in the Lansing area, including Forest Akers and X-Golf, as well as Leading Edge Golf in Okemos.

Leading Edge Golf does fittings by appointment. Ryan Jones, one of their trained fitters, walked me through their process. A fitting can range from 30 minutes to 2 hours. You hit shots into a simulator bay with your own clubs at first, which allows the fitter to get to know your game.

“We have the Trackman read some numbers for them, and we’re able to process those numbers, tell them where they’re at and where the numbers are showing areas of improvement. Then we go through a process of picking clubs that us fitters have studied and seen in person. We try different combinations of heads and shafts and see how they perform based on the Trackman’s numbers,” said Jones. “We let the golfer make the call for themselves, we’re not going to push sales, we're going to push numbers. We explain why a club is good for them or not, and let them decide from there.”

Since a new set of clubs is usually over $2,000 for the newest models, the extra fee to get those new clubs fitted can be worth it to know you’re in the right equipment.

While it is impossible to replicate the experience of a full round of golf during the Michigan winter, there are several options in Mid-Michigan for people looking to stay sharp, make improvements to their game, or get introduced to golf for the first time.