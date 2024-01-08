Lansing considers firm to head repairs on Moores Park Pool

After being closed for more than four years, the historic Moores Park Pool is one step closer to reopening.

The pool first opened to the public in 1923 but closed in 2019 amid needed repairs.

The Moores Park Pool is on the National Register of Historic Places and was designed by Lansing city engineer Wesley Bintz. He designed more than 130 above ground pools around the country.

The Lansing site is the oldest surviving Bintz-designed pool in the United States.

Since its closure, a group of local preservationists known as Friends of Moores Park Pool began raising funds to cover repair costs. The fundraising efforts allowed the group to work with WTA Architects to complete a design and structural assessment of the renovation. The estimated cost ranges from $4 to $6 million depending on the type of pool wall.

Last year, Michigan lawmakers agreed to allocate $6.2 million from the state's budget to fix the Lansing pool. Rhino Recreational Construction was the only company to submit a bid to the city for the repair project.

“The bid amount that we received back was just a little bit over $6 million, which was really what the estimated amount was by our design an engineering firm for this project,” said Brett Kaschinske, director of Lansing's parks and recreation department.

City officials are vetting Rhino Recreational Construction before awarding the project to the Novi-based firm.

“We're contacting references, and that may even include meeting with this company to decide are we signing a contract with it or are we going back out for bid,” Kaschinske added.

Mayor Andy Schor is supporting the Moores Park Pool renovation and intends to send a budget resolution to the Lansing City Council later this month.