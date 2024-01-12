Winter storm prompts blizzard and power outage warnings

Michigan residents are bracing for a winter storm expected to bring high winds, wet weather and subzero temperatures to parts of the state.

The storm's arrival Friday afternoon is already having an impact. Dozens of flights across Michigan have been delayed or cancelled, as officials prepare for heavy snow fall and up to 50 mph winds.

The National Weather Service projects the central and western parts of the state along the I-94 corridor may see more than a foot of snow.

“We're going to see significant blowing and drifting snow,” said meteorologist Nathan Jeruzal on Friday. “It'd be having near zero visibility at times, near blizzard conditions and scattered to widespread power outages.”

The mid-Michigan region could see up to ten inches of snow over the next 24 hours and gusts around 44 mph.

“Winds will peak Friday afternoon and into evening,” Jeruzal said. “There will be a possible lull in wind around midnight but they will build again Saturday after daybreak.”

The worst of the storm is expected to hit Bad Axe, Charlevoix, Alpena and Marquette. A blizzard warning has been issued for some of those areas.

“Heaving amounts could be between 18-24 inches in northeastern Lower Peninsula and near Marquette in the Upper Peninsula,” Jeruzal said.

Courtesy / National Weather Service

Rates of snowfall are anticipated to be around one to two inches of snow per hour, with most of the precipitation taking place Friday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The snow could pick up again around 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Lake effect snow is expected through the weekend with sub-zero temperatures.

“There’s potential for decent snow accumulations in the western parts of the state,” Jeruzal explained.

Michigan utilities are preparing for possible power outages.

Consumers Energy has staged hundreds of crews across the state as the winter storm rolls through, bringing more than 100 workers from across the country to assist.

“We want to make sure people slow down and give space to our line crews, our forestry crews our field resources so that they have the ability to work safely as we go forward,” said Chris Laird, vice president of electric operations for Consumers Energy.

The utility is encouraging residents to charge their electronic devices and prepare emergency kits.

“Make sure that you're charging your phones, make sure that you've got bottled water, make sure that your cars are fueled up,” Laird added. “I know that people sometimes it will get in their car to warm up. Make sure your cars are outside of your garage into a well-ventilated space in order to be able to do that.”

Utility officials are asking customers to report downed power lines by calling 911 and Consumers Energy.

The National Weather Service forecasts seven to ten straight days of below freezing temperatures statewide, with frequent lake effect snow showers and subzero wind chills lasting into mid-week.

A list of Michigan utility outages can be found on PowerOutage.us.