Spartan Strong Fund offers mental health care reimbursements in wake of shooting

Michigan State University is helping to reimburse the costs of mental health services following the Feb. 13 mass shooting on campus. The Spartan Strong Fund was set up after the incident to receive donations from the community at large. Since then, the fund has received $2 million in support.

A quarter of the donations will go towards mental health care received by MSU students, employees and first responders, according to fund managers.

“These funds will be administered on a first come first served basis,” she said. “If you have incurred out of pocket costs, please submit for your reimbursement as soon as possible," said Alexis Travis, MSU’s University Health and Wellbeing executive director.

The reimbursements apply to deductibles, copays, outpatient counseling and inpatient hospitalizations due to a mental health diagnosis.

“But it doesn’t cover other medical expenses including outpatient or hospitalization for conditions outside of mental health,” Travis said.

To submit an application, individuals need to include a copy of an invoice related to the care received, an explanation of benefits statement that includes what insurance covered and proof of payment.

“These documents must be in electronic format and attached with the form online,” Travis added. She expects the fund will be available for the next three years.

Applications for the Spartan Strong Fund are available through MSU’s University Health and Wellbeing service and through an online form.

