© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

RNC empanels special committee to resolve Michigan leadership dispute

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published February 5, 2024 at 2:22 PM EST
Kristina Karamo claims she was improperly removed as state republican party chair. Pete Hoekstra, a former congressman and ambassador, was selected to replace her by Republican State Central Committee
AP / US Dept. of State
Kristina Karamo claims she was improperly removed as state republican party chair. Pete Hoekstra, a former congressman and ambassador, was selected to replace her by Republican State Central Committee

The Republican National Committee has stepped in to resolve the dispute over who is leading the Michigan Republican Party.

A source in the room confirmed the creation of the committee at the RNC’s meeting this week in Las Vegas. It was first reported by MIRS News.

“They will move quickly to hear out both sides,” the source said, before making a recommendation on whether Kristina Karamo or former congressman Pete Hoekstra will be recognized as the chair. Both were at the meeting, but neither was seated.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Hoekstra last week, and it is expected that will carry a great deal of weight in the final decision.

Karamo was selected by delegates to a state Republican convention last year to lead the party. But her tenure has been turbulent. The party’s finances and fundraising have also suffered.

Last month, a faction of party leaders voted Karamo out as chair, and, in a separate vote, a group selected former Congressman Pete Hoekstra to lead the party.

Karamo continues to contest those votes, arguing they were not allowed under the Michigan party’s bylaws. There is also a court case pending.
WKAR News
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
See stories by Rick Pluta
Journalism at this station is made possible by donors who value local reporting. Donate today to keep stories like this one coming. It is thanks to your generosity that we can keep this content free and accessible for everyone. Thanks!
DONATE